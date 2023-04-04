Easter week special services, events at local churches

Easter week affords South Snohomish County churches a special opportunity to invite regular attenders and guests to numerous times of worship, teaching, prayer and reflection, in addition to some fun events for the whole family. Here is a listing of the additional services and events — besides their regular Sunday morning worship schedule — that local churches are offering during Holy Week this year. (If we missed your church, please note details in the comments below.)

Edmonds

Community Christian Fellowship

615 Glen St. (Edmonds Center for the Arts), Edmonds

– Good Friday Services; Friday, April 7; 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Edgewood Baptist Church

20406-76th Ave. W., Edmonds

– Good Friday Service; Friday, April 7; 6 p.m.

Edmonds Church of God

8224-220th St. S.W., Edmonds

– Maundy Thursday Meal; Thursday, April 6; 6 p.m.

– Good Friday Stations of the Cross; Friday; April 7; 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

– Easter Egg Hunt; Sunday; April 9; 11:45 a.m.

Edmonds Lutheran Church

23525-84th Ave. W., Edmonds

– Good Friday Service; Friday, April 7; 7 p.m.

Edmonds Presbyterian Church

22600-96th Ave. W.., Edmonds

– Maundy Thursday Service; Thursday, April 6; 7 p.m.

Edmonds United Methodist Church

828 Caspers St., Edmonds

– Maundy Thursday Service; Thursday, April 6; 7 p.m.

– Good Friday Service; Friday, April 7; 7 p.m.

– Holy Saturday Easter Vigil; Saturday, April 8; 7 p.m.

Holy Rosary Catholic Church

630-7th Ave. N., Edmonds

– Lenten Penance Service; Thursday, April 6; 7 p.m.

– Tre Ore Service; Friday, April 7; noon

– Stations of the Cross; Friday, April 7; 2:30 p.m.

– Passion of the Lord; Friday, April 7; 7 p.m.

– Easter Vigil; Saturday, April 8; 9 p.m.

Holy Trinity Church

657 Daley Street, Edmonds

– Maundy Thursday Service; Thursday, April 6; 6:30 p.m.

– Good Friday Service; Friday, April 7; 6:30 p.m.

– Easter Vigil; Saturday, April 8; 6 p.m.

Maplewood Presbyterian Church

19523-84th Ave. W., Edmonds

– Easter Sunday Sunrise Service; Sunday, April 9; 6:30 a.m.

North Sound Church

201 4th Ave. N., Edmonds

– Maundy Thursday Service, Thursday, April 6, 7 p.m.

– Good Friday, Friday, April 7, 7 p.m.

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church

21405-82nd Pl. W., Edmonds

– Maundy Thursday Service; Thursday, April 6; 6 p.m.

– Stations of the Cross in Labyrinth (self-guided); Friday, April 7; noon – 7 p.m.

– Good Friday Services; Friday, April 7; 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

– Community Easter Egg Hunts; Saturday, April 8; 2 and 3 p.m.

– Easter Vigil; Saturday, April 8; 7:30 p.m.

St. Hilda St. Patrick Episcopal Church

15224-52nd Ave. W., Edmonds

– Maundy Thursday Service; Thursday, April 6; 6 p.m.

– Good Friday Service; Friday, April 7; 7 p.m.

– The Great Vigil of Easter; Saturday, April 8; 8 p.m.

St. Thomas More Parish

6511-176th St. S.W., Edmonds

– Holy Thursday Mass; Thursday, April 6; 7 p.m.

– Good Friday Celebration; Friday, April 7; 7 p.m.

– Holy Saturday Mass; Saturday, April 8; 8:30 p.m.

Westgate Chapel

22901 Edmonds Way, Edmonds

– Westgate Kids Good Friday Experience; Friday, April 7; 6-9 p.m.

Lynnwood

Alderwood Community Church

3403 Alderwood Mall Blvd., Lynnwood

– Good Friday Services; Friday, April 7; 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Creekside Church

18527-60th Ave. W., Lynnwood

– Good Friday Experience; Friday, April 7; 4-8 p.m.

Mill Creek Foursquare Church

1415-164th St. S.W., Lynnwood

– Good Friday Service; Friday, April 7; 7 p.m.

– Easter Sunday Services special schedule: Sunday, April 9; 8, 9:30, 11 a.m.

New Life Church

6519-188th St. S.W., Lynnwood

– Easter Sunday Services special schedule: Sunday, April 9; 9 and 11 a.m.

Northlake Christian Church

19029 North Road, Lynnwood

– Good Friday Service; Friday, April 7; 7 p.m.

– The Hoppening Community Event; Saturday, April 8; 9:30 a.m. – noon

Refuge Church

2609 Larch Way, Lynnwood

– Maundy Thursday Service; Thursday, April 6; 7 p.m.

– Good Friday Service; Friday, April 7; 8:30 p.m.

– Community Easter Egg Hunt; Saturday, April 8; 9:30 a.m.

– Easter Sunrise Service Outdoor; Sunday, April 9; 7 a,m,

Silver Creek Family Church

5326-176th St. S.W., Lynnwood

– Egg Hunt; Saturday, April 8; 10 a.m.

Sound City Bible Church

17319 Larch Way, Lynnwood

– Good Friday Services; Friday, April 7; 6:30 and 8 a.m.

– Community Egg Hunts; Saturday, April 8; 9:30 and 10:30 a.m.

Trinity Lutheran Church

6215-196th St. S.W., Lynnwood

– Maundy Thursday Service; Thursday, April 6; 6:30 p.m.

– Good Friday Service; Friday, April 7; 6:30 p.m.

– Easter Vigil; Saturday, April 8; 6:30 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace / Brier

Brookview Church

22730 Brier Road, Brier

– Easter Sunday Services special schedule: Sunday, April 9, 9 and 11 a.m.

Calvary Fellowship

23302-56th Ave. W.., Mountlake Terrace

– Good Friday Service; Friday, April 7; 6 p.m.

– Sunrise Prayer Service; Sunday, April 9; 6:30 a.m. at Lake Ballinger Park

Mountlake Terrace Christian Church

5304 232nd St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace

– Good Friday Service; Friday, April 7; 7 p.m.

St. Pius X Catholic Church

22209-58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace

– Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord’s Supper (bilingual); Thursday, April 6; 7 p.m.

– Good Friday Celebration of the Lord’s Passion (bilingual); Friday, April 7; 7 p.m.

– Holy Saturday Easter Vigil Mass; Saturday, April 8; 9 p.m.



— By Doug Petrowski