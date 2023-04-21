Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation condemns school district’s cut in arts funding

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation on Thursday expressed its “deep disappointment” over the recent decision by the Edmonds School District to make cuts to the district’s arts budget. “This will have a significant impact on the arts education and programs for students in the district, as well as the broader community,” the foundation said.

Here’s more from the foundation’s news release:

The arts play a crucial role in our society, promoting creativity, innovation, and critical thinking skills, and offering students a well-rounded education. Unfortunately, the Edmonds School District’s cut in funding will make it harder for schools to provide quality arts programs and materials and will limit students’ access to the arts.

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation is committed to supporting the arts in our community, and we will continue to provide grants and scholarships for visual arts, even in the face of this unfortunate budget cut. We believe that the arts are an essential part of our community, and we will do everything in our power to ensure that they remain accessible to everyone.

To accomplish this, we have assembled a dynamic new board of directors, including individuals with expertise in the arts, business, and community outreach. This revitalized board will work collaboratively to ensure that our organization remains at the forefront of promoting the arts in Edmonds.

“Our new board is proud to represent our community, and we are excited to leverage their unique talents and perspectives to advance our mission,” said Jennifer de Mello e Souza, president of Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation. “Together, we renew our commitment to funding programs, like scholarships, Community Art Grants, and Art Instruction Grants, that benefit all residents in Edmonds.”

“We believe that the arts have the power to bring people together, to inspire creativity and innovation, and to promote understanding and empathy,” said Kim Palmer, new treasurer and member of the board. “We are committed to working together to create a more vibrant and connected community through the visual arts.”

We urge you to support our efforts by donating to the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to education and the cultural enrichment of our community through the arts. Your donation will help us fill the gap left by the funding cuts from the Edmonds School District and support the arts in our community. We remain committed to promoting the arts and enriching the cultural life of our community, and we thank you for your support.

For more information or to donate to the nonprofit, please visit our website at www.edmondsartsfestival.com/foundation/donate.