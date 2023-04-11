Edmonds Chamber announces plans for Fourth of July activities

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday announced the activities planned in conjunction with the annual An Edmonds Kind of Fourth celebration.

Since 1907, the chamber has produced the parade and each year, rain or shine, thousands of residents and visitors of all ages and walks of life line the sidewalks to enjoy the parade, holiday and community.

Parade registrations are open, and that the chamber team is working to curate some new entertainment for the parade this year. “In addition to the crowd favorite, Latin Dancing Horses Foundation, we’re going to bring some new surprises in this year to liven up things,” said Ryan Crowther, chamber president and CEO. “We’re not only reaching out for some paid entertainment, we’re trying to really spread the word about this parade as an opportunity for creative businesses and community groups to pull together something fun for their team and the crowd at the parade, as a way to build awareness for their business or cause.”

For any businesses or individuals looking to sponsor the Fourth of July Parade, contact Alicia Moreno at alicia@edmondschamber.com. Anyone interested in entering the parade can click here.

The Beat Brackett 5K and Baby Brackett 1K will return bright and early on July 4. Join hundreds of runners as they gather to run the scenic route through the Town of Woodway. Those interested in registering for the 5K or 1K can click here.

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce is not planning to produce a fireworks show this year. According to the chamber, locating the event has been a challenge and the increasing cost of pyrotechnics and production and infrastructure for the single Fourth of July fireworks event now nearly equals the expense of five of the Chamber’s free community events throughout the year.

The chamber said it has and will continue to look for locations, partnerships and funding that could permit a future firework show for the community. If you’re a potential partner or funder for fireworks or similar entertainment for the Fourth, please contact Ryan Crowther at ryan@edmondschamber.com.