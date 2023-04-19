Edmonds Chamber of Commerce introducing new feature for 2023 Taste Edmonds: A makers market

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday announced a new addition to the 2023 Taste Edmonds weekend: the Taste Edmonds Makers Market, providing a way to enjoy and support local artisans and crafters.

The Taste Edmonds Makers Market will be an ode to makers, craftspeople, artisans and creatives of the Puget Sound area, the chamber said, making everything from candles to jewelry and soaps to pottery. Featuring nearly 30 vendors, the makers market will be located adjacent to the ticketed Taste Edmonds event atop the Edmonds Library Plaza — at 650 Main St. overlooking the Edmonds waterfront. This year’s focus is on showcasing the best of local maker products to build community, support local artisans and offer a more personable, sustainable approach to buying goods.

The Taste Edmonds Makers Market will be free to the public. All food vendors, entertainment and family activities will be inside the ticketed Taste Edmonds event — set this year from Aug. 11-13 — located at the Frances Anderson Playfield.

“While we expect Taste Edmonds attendees will enjoy the makers market as well, we anticipate lots of others will come specifically for the makers market and then spill into downtown to enjoy dining, shopping and summertime in Edmonds,” Chamber President and CEO Ryan Crowther said.

Interested in applying to be a vendor? Click here to learn more and apply.