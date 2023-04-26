Edmonds City Council to host budget retreat April 28

The Edmonds City Council is scheduled to hold a daylong budget retreat Friday, April 28 in the third-floor Brackett Room of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N.

The meeting is also available for viewing on Zoom at the following link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or by phone: US: +1 253-215-8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.

The meeting is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and includes councilmembers, the mayor and city staff. In the morning, there will be presentations on biennial budgeting, the budget process, revenuees and long-range planning. After lunch, members of the Citizens Economic Development Commission will join to talk about revenue and there will be a discussion on council budget priorities.

You can see the complete agenda here.