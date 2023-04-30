Edmonds council identifies budget policy goals during daylong retreat

Increased public safety in Edmonds’ Highway 99 area. Beautification and walkability in neighborhoods outside the Edmonds Bowl. Providing human services to those who are homeless and senior citizens. Those were the top budget policy goals identified by the Edmonds City as part of its daylong budget retreat Friday.

Councilmembers spent the day in Edmonds City Hall’s Brackett Room working through a hefty agenda. It was faciliated by Mike Bailey, a former finance director for the cities of Redmond, Renton and Lynnwood, who also ran similar budget retreats for the council in 2020 and 2021.

The morning session, which included participation from city staff, focused on the budget process, identification of revenues and long-range planning. There was also continued discussion on whether the city should shift from an annual to biennial budget.

Bailey said he is “a big advocate” of biennial budgeting. “Instead of looking 12 months ahead, you’re looking two years ahead,” he said, which means public officials and staff are viewing the budget in “more of a policy-oriented, big-picture, strategic sort of context rather than balancing the next year’s budget.”

Bailey said that when he served as Lynnwood’s finance director, the city moved from an annual to a biennial budget. “I will tell you it’s messy, and that’s OK,” he said. “One, it’s budget, it’s a plan. You can fix the plan as you go along.”

Most of the mid-size cities in Washington state have a biennial budget process, Bailey added.

“I’m a proponent (of biennial budgeting) as long as you can avoid some of the pitfalls,” Bailey said. “A good way to avoid pitfalls is to adopt financial policies that say ‘this is how we’re going to do it.'”

Councilmember Diane Buckshnis noted that Edmonds used to have a biennial budget, but shifted to an annual budget during the Great Recession in 2008. “The issue I have is, when you are in a hypervolatile market, wouldn’t it be best to have an annual budget because projections are really key on those numbers and those percentages?”

Mechanically, biennial budgeting does involved creating two annual budgets that are layered on top of each each other, Bailey explained. State law requires that cities do a mid-biennium budget review so that municipalities can “true-up” the estimates for the second year and “put that budget back in alignment with what’s happening in the economy out there,” Bailey said. “If in the mid-biennium something fundamentally has changed, you can’t just sort of put on blinders, of course, and ignore that.”

Councilmember Jenna Nand asked Bailey if it would benefit the city to implement a hybrid model during a transition from an annual to biennial budget. The most efficient way for Edmonds to transition from an annual to biennial budget, Bailey replied, is “to do what you are doing today, and that is look at those monthly financial reports every month and talk about what’s happening and does it cause you any concern and if it does, then deal with it.”

Council President Neil Tibbott then asked how the city could productively use the middle years of a biennial budget cycle.

Bailey recommended using that time to review the organization’s performance. “Talk about ways you can invest that energy that serves both the policy and the administrative purposes,” he said. Some cities also focus on capital budget planning, he added. It’s also a good time for community engagement to “check in with people whose money we’re spending.”

He also noted that the biennial budget occurs during a non-election year, removing election issues as a disruptive factor to budget preparations.

Buckshnis said that over the years, she has heard from people who believe that “council loses control in a biennial budget process.”

“I don’t know how that would happen,” Bailey replied. “The things you have in place today with the annual budget will serve you well going forward in a biennial context.”

Councilmember Will Chen, who chairs the council’s finance committee, asked about internal controls that could be put in place “to safeguard our spending.”

Bailey replied that are resources available to councilmembers to help them develop those policies.

The city is planning to start transitioning to a new financial system this fall, and Administrative Services Director Dave Turley noted that the system probably will go live in 2026. “During that time, we’ll be configuring it for a specific budget system,” Turley said. “If the city is on an annual budget, that’s how the system will be set up.”

Given that, Councilmember Dave Teitzel asked whether the council — if it decided to transition to a biennial budget — “should make that decision collectively soon so you can be setting up for that rather than having to shift later?”

“We really need to know whether we’re going to plan for an annual or a biennial budget before we even start day one on implementing the new financial system,” Turley replied.

City Attorney Jeff Taraday then addressed the issue regarding the loss of council control with a biennial budget. “There’s two main control pieces that do not change when you move from an annual to a biennial budget,” Taraday said. “The contracting authority that you’ve delegated to the mayor stays the same. Contracts over a certain amount, they are going to come to you.

“The other thing that does not change is that the mayor can only hire the positions that you approve in that budget,” Taraday added. “It’s not like staff can all of sudden increase by some number that the council didn’t already approve in the budget.”

If councilmembers decided they wanted to move to biennial budgeting, they would need to adopt an ordinance by June 30 of next year indicating their intent to do so for the biennium. But Turley said he would appreciate knowing sooner. ” I don’t want to be guessing. I really need to know,” he said. “If I don’t have it (a biennial budget decision) passed within the next couple of months, I’m going to assume annual.”

Bailey also discussed the importance of setting a budget calendar, with the council in May reviewing the city’s annual financial report and also ensuring the council has the right policies in place “to ensure constructive conversations” about the budget. In addition, because Edmonds values community input, he recommended having public engagement on the budget before the budget is complete — perhaps in June.

The city administration can then take the public’s ideas along with council goals into consideration while preparing the budget, Bailey said. In Edmonds, the mayor’s proposed budget is presented to the council by early October.

Public input is important early on in the budget process, he added. “If you’re spending their money on something they don’t care about, you probably want to know that,” Bailey said.

During the retreat’s afternoon session, the council focused on identifying areas they’d like to see improved during the next three to seven years in the City of Edmonds.

“What you are doing now should inform budget work that staff is going to be spending some time on this summer, and you should reasonably expect to see a response to this in the budget presentation to you in October/November,” Bailey said. The mayor, he added, “is at liberty to interject their own goals.”

Bailey then compiled the council’s ideas into a list, and councilmembers marked on a white board which were their top three priorities.

The top three vote-getters were

– Improved public safety/increased police presence on Highway 99 and Edmonds’ eastside/possible police station relocation to Highway 99.

– Improving beautification/cleanliness/walkability of neighborhood/commercial districts outside the Edmonds Bowl.

– Human services, including a focus on services to those who are homeless and senior citizens.

Also in the top five were transparency of financial projects/enhancing government trust and watershed restoration.

Other items on the list:

Updating the city’s American with Disabilities Act (ADA) plan, watershed restoration, increasing available park space, improving the process for obtaining citizen input, discussing the future of fire and emergency medical services, considering an interlocal agreement with Snohomish County for Esperance Park, exploring whether to annex unincorporated areas, including Esperance, hiring a person to seek federal grants, planning and development code updates. Bailey also stressed the importance of considering budget implications for each priority.

Bailey suggested that the council adopt a resolution outlining these priorities, which could then be sent along to the mayor for consideration during budget preparation.

Council President Tibbott agreed to prepare such a resolution, which would come before council for their consideration.

You can watch the entire retreat on the video at this council webpage link.

— By Teresa Wippel