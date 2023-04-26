Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary completes another project in Cambodia

The Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club has completed another International Service Project, this time in Siem Reap, Cambodia. In cooperation with the SE Asia Foundation, the locally based non-government organization Grace House now has a brand-new sensory room.

Grace House is the only organization in the city of Siem Reap providing professional care to the special-needs population, including the appropriate facilities to calm the kids so they can progress with their learning and adapt successfully and engage productively in their society.

In addition to serving the local community in Edmonds and Snohomish County, the Daybreakers club maintains an active International Service program. For further information, contact Bill Taylor, International Service Chair 206-972-0817