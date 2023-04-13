Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary completes project in Cambodia

The Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club has completed another international service project, this time in Siem Reap, Cambodia.

In cooperation with the SE Asia Foundation, the locally based non-government organization Grace House now has a brand-new preschool classroom. According to Daybreakers’ International Service Chair Bill Taylor, this development opens up an opportunity for more than 50 marginalized 3- to-4-year-old children to get some early experiences developing their social skills and fundamental language practice before moving on to attend government schools.

Research demonstrates that children with this early education opportunity thrive in comparison to those without this chance for a head start, Taylor said. The opening day was an exciting time of coming together and celebration for the local village community, he added.

In addition to serving the local community in Edmonds and Snohomish County, the Daybreakers Rotary Club maintains an active international service program. For further information, contact Bill Taylor at 206-972-0817.