Edmonds DEIA Commission to meet April 5

The City of Edmonds Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility Commission will meet starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 5 in the Brackett Meeting Room, 3rd floor of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N.
To join via Zoom:
https://edmondswa-gov.zoom.us/j/98071999699?pwd=YS9GTVdWM2VPTUtjR0VXVm56NGlaUT09
Meeting ID: 980 7199 9699 Passcode: 963195
You can find the agenda here.
