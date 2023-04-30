Edmonds Earth Fair educates attendees on climate impact
Posted: April 29, 2023 6
Hundreds of people attended the Edmonds Earth Fair Saturday at Frances Anderson Center Playfield, where they explored ways to make earth-friendly lifestyle changes.
Saturday’s event was the first of four events aimed at encouraging attendees to reduce their climate impact. The City of Edmonds is in the process of implementing the new Edmonds Climate Action Plan, which charts a course toward climate neutrality by 2050. To facilitate this, the city created the Climate Champions series that will take place over the spring and summer of 2023.
Participants experienced first-hand the benefits of induction cooking, compost and soil care, and learned about healthy eating options and use of water-lowering devices.
Ace Hardware also donated an electric leaf blower to be raffled off.
