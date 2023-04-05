Edmonds Historic Preservation Commission seeks new members

The City of Edmonds invites interested residents to apply for the Edmonds Historic Preservation Commission. Applicants must reside within the city of Edmonds, have a demonstrated interest or competence in historic preservation, and possess qualities of impartiality and broad judgment. The commission is recruiting for two professional openings.

Qualified candidates will have experience in identifying, evaluating, and protecting historic resources and have a background in any of the following disciplines: history, architecture, architectural history, historic preservation, planning, cultural anthropology, archaeology, cultural geography, American studies, law, and/or real estate.

The commission identifies and actively encourages conservation of the city’s historic resources by maintaining a register of historic places, reviewing proposed changes to register properties, and raising community awareness and appreciation of the city’s history and historic resources. It serves as the city’s primary resource in matters of history, historic planning and preservation.

The commission, with support from city staff, meets on the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m. Meetings are hybrid with an option of meeting in-person or remotely via Zoom. In-person meetings are held in the Brackett Room on the third floor of Edmonds City Hall.

Interested parties may fill out an application online or may request an application via planning@edmondswa.gov or by calling 425-771-0220. Applications will be accepted until the positions have been filled.

The city encourages women, people of color and other underrepresented groups to apply for service on this board.

Qualified candidates will be interviewed by the mayor, who will make the appointment with city council confirmation.

Para ver este comunicado de prensa y la solicitud visite www.edmondswa.gov/government/boards_and_commissions/boards_commissions_openings.

如需查看此媒体发布和申请表，请访问www.edmondswa.gov/government/boards_and_commissions/boards_commissions_openings

www.edmondswa.gov/government/boards_and_commissions/boards_commissions_openings에서 이 미디어 보도 내용 및 신청서를 볼 수 있습니다.