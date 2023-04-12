Edmonds humanitarian relief efforts to Ukraine receive a briefing from the front lines

A year after Russia launched its war on Ukraine — and Edmonds’ Point Edwards community responded with an outpouring of humanitarian donations — that nation’s needs have grown exponentially as the war grinds on, a representative of Ukrainian relief efforts told Point Edwards residents during an April 7 presentation.

Yet determined Ukrainian volunteers have responded in often-creative ways to save lives and comfort suffering as Russian forces, accused of war crimes by the international community, continuously target the most vulnerable people — civilians, said Vitaliy Smolin, a law enforcement chaplain who heads the Ukrainian arm of the Edmonds-based Open Door Foundation, as well as Smolin Ministries.

Children, elders, and disabled people suffer the most, he added.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart and for all Ukrainian people,” Smolin said, adding that the nation’s friendship with the U.S. is considered a special blessing.

“The only reason we exist as a nation is because of you guys — and because of a great nation (the U.S.) that stood up and said ‘no’ to Russian aggression,” said Smolin, a U.S. citizen who moved to Ukraine with his family before the war.

Edmonds is a key stop on Smolin’s current trip across the U.S. to provide a frontline update and thank communities and organizations supporting humanitarian efforts that help Ukraine’s civilians who have been maimed and displaced by war. The Point Edwards Community Engagement Committee last year worked directly with the Seattle-based Open Door Foundation, run by Marvin Nelson, an Edmonds dentist, to gather and send scores of relief packages.

Long before the war broke out, Nelson’s organization was focused on helping Ukrainian orphans. Today, the all-volunteer effort has become an effective boots-on-the-ground relief effort, piggybacking on its earlier network to expand its efforts, Smolin said. The group only provides humanitarian aid, not the lethal aid Ukraine’s military receives from Western governments.

Because it is not tied down to government bureaucracies, the organization can respond swiftly and effectively, Smolin said. “Not a single person doing this is getting paid. We know where the greatest need is,” he explained. “We are now one of the top organizations in Ukraine that are doing something.”

In the year since those first packages were sent, humanitarian aid has been refined. For example, volunteers use armored cargo vans to transport civilians trapped in war-torn areas. “Sometimes you only have seven to eight minutes to get in and out of an area before the missiles come,” he said.

The group is behind “a city of shipping containers” in Odessa, where those containers have been turned into temporary housing for displaced people, Smolin said. “The homeless population has grown and will continue to grow,” he said.

Meanwhile, firefighters around the U.S., who generally are required to replace their protective bunker gear every decade, have shipped their old gear to Ukrainian first responders, he said. Even armored vests can help volunteers negotiate dangerous areas to help to others.

Since Russians have targeted infrastructure, Ukraine’s arm of the Open Door Foundation continuously digs wells to supply water. They also have received U.S-grade mine detectors, which are deeply appreciated since both sides have heavily mined the landscape.

There is an ongoing big need for shoes, medicines like ibuprofen, baby formula and tourniquets.The latter aren’t for troops, he said, but because the Russians indiscriminately target the general population.

“Civilians get injured all the time, and the majority of deaths are because people bleed out” for lack of tourniquets, he said.

Smolin said he has seen people weep tears of gratitude to the U.S., especially for shoes and tourniquets. “All the stuff you are giving us is a blessing,” he said.

The group also has set up food banks, baked bread and found qualified foster families for countless orphans, he said. Relief packages continue to be sent from the Edmonds area and Nelson, who runs the local organization, “can always use volunteers to help pack and ship,” Smolin said. Nelson conveyed to the Point Edwards audience that “all of your caring and concern deserves our heartfelt gratitude, and further motives the team with so many tasks in face of this tragic human suffering.”

In answering questions from Point Edwards residents about the war itself, Smolin said that to Ukrainians, the war actually began in 2014 when Russia invaded Crimea on the Black Sea. In the years since, peace overtures only resulted in more Russian attempts to fragment Ukrainian territory, he said. So, Ukrainians fight on, believing they are holding a line that will be pushed to the West if they don’t, he said.

And while after a year of war the population and military are war weary, with invaders in their midst seeming to try to exterminate anyone and everyone, “if we don’t fight, we die,” he said.

“People fleeing the destruction of their cities have nothing,” he said. “We are constantly rebuilding, but life has to go on.”

How to donate and get involved

Send your tax-deductible donation in the following ways:

Mail check (write “Ukraine” in memo) to:

Open Door Foundation

PO Box 292

Edmonds, WA USA 98020-0292

Venmo: @odf-u

Cash App: $odfua

Zelle odfu@ymail.com

Credit card: give@opendoor.foundation

— Submitted by Megan McDonald