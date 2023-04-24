Edmonds Ivy League hosts Earth Day events at Southwest County Park

The Edmonds Ivy League, a local volunteer invasive-plant removal group, and Snohomish County Parks partnered for two successful events in honor of Earth Day 2023 at Southwest County Park in Edmonds.

On Friday, April 21, 22 enthusiastic Boeing employees spent three hours removing ivy on the south side of the park near the “historic trail,” which is an educational loop created some years ago as an Eagle Scout project. The trail includes signage and examples of turn-of-the-century logging evidence in the park. Clearing the area of invasive ivy improves the visual experience as visitors imagine how the park looked in the past with huge cedar tree stumps still dominating the landscape. Removing the ivy improves the health of the groundcover and trees in the area. This is the third year that Karlyn Tremaine at Boeing has organized a group to volunteer at Southwest County Park on Earth Day.

On Saturday, April 22, the Edmonds Ivy League welcomed 19 Earth Day volunteers to the north side of the park. By the end of the morning, a particularly thick area of ivy was cleared. A huge pile of ivy and holly was evidence of the sheer volume of invasive removal. U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen visited the Earth Day gathering, pulling out ivy while chatting about state environmental priorities. Edmonds City Councimember Vivian Olson also spent the morning volunteering, as she has done in the past with the Ivy League at Southwest County Park.

The Edmonds Ivy League welcomes new volunteers every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to noon at the parking area on Olympic View Drive. For more information, contact EdmondsIvyLeague@gmail.com.

— Submitted by Edmonds Ivy League