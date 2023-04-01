Edmonds Kind of Play: Sketcherfest scholarships, spring break activities, summer camps

This weekend, tickets for Sketcherfest, held in Edmonds, went on sale. They had originally been slated to go on sale this past Friday, but the demand for tickets did a number on their website. Per Sketcherfest.com, this is “The first travel sketchbooks festival in the United States” and it is happening right in Edmonds as they celebrate this “accessible art practice” used for “centuries.”

Now, I am mentioning this because I am super excited to go, and also because Urban Sketchers Seattle is offering five student workshop scholarships with a student ID. Interested applicants can email USk.seattle@gmail.com and visit Seattle.UrbanSketchers.org. I also bring it up because having a hobby (where I am still learning and often am too out of gas at the end of the day to remember to try) helps take the edge off for me. Also, it’s hard for me to run through the list of things that need to be done while I’m thinking about how to draw. There are a lot of motivational quotes around too if you need a little juice to try even one of the free sketch walks. My favorite is from the beloved Bob Ross. “Talent is a pursued interest…”

OK, so let’s get to the things a wider range of young folks can do, including camps, classes and free library events during spring break.

Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services put out a link to the Summer CRAZE Recreation Guide and registration opens for camps and classes on Monday, April 4.

Edmonds Day Camp has options for second through third graders and fourth through sixth graders including options for additional before- and after-camp care. There are all kinds of other camps including Art, Drawing, Gymnastics, Sports, STEM, LEGO, and more.

My kids did the last iteration of Edmonds Day Camp and have done LEGO, science, Discover Program, and soccer camps at Edmonds’ Frances Anderson Center (FAC). We made friends there that we still have now and walking into FAC on a summer day still gives me a happy feeling and a million memories. For more information on the options available this summer and to register, you can visit RecZone.org.

I have similar happy feelings about the Lynnwood Recreation Center/Lynndale Park as Kamp Kookamonga and the teen swim classes were both a huge hit for our kids. I got an email from Lynnwood Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts saying that spring classes start soon and a few have been added! These include a preschool music class added toTuesday mornings and an all-ages ukulele level 1 class to Tuesday nights. There are also youth classes for guitar and hip-hop available.

The City of Lynnwood does an incredible job with Kamp Kookamonga year after year, and it fills up earlier every summer. With their registration opening early last month, it looks like this camp is already completely full. I have had luck with their waitlist in the past, but it was definitely during a time when it didn’t fill up as quickly. For teenagers, TACO (Teen Adventure Camp Outdoors) camp still seems to have some spots open. TACO “day trips are action–packed, fun–filled days that provide your teen with a safe and healthy environment to play outside and make new friends while creating lasting memories.” They go to Mariners games, tubing, and all kinds of fun outdoor activities. For registration for spring classes or camps, visit PlayLynnwood.com.

With next week being spring break in the Edmonds School District, I figured it would be a good time to see what the library is offering. On Monday, April 3 from 2 to 4 p.m., Lynnwood Library is offering Nature Art with Green Art Labs. This drop-in event allows attendees to “make art from anything the Earth provides.” You can “feel free to bring any inspirational nature items from home” as you learn about “symmetry, texture and color while we make ephemeral art inspired by the art of Andy Goldsworthy.

On Tuesday, April 4 at 1 p.m., kids can virtually join Monster Scribble Art with Fatbrush Workshop. Young artists will make monsters out of their scribble art. This seems like a good option if your young artist is a bit of a perfectionist but likes to draw!

There are two options to join Play & Learn with Wonderland Child & Family Services over the break. Tuesday, April 4 at 10 a.m. you can join a 30-minute virtual circle time that features “engaging activities designed to foster your child’s development, including a story time, singing and simple crafts.” For those looking for an in-person option, the Mountlake Terrace Library is offering a session on Wednesday, April 5 at 10 a.m. For registration on all of the above classes, you can visit Sno-Isle.org.

— By Jennifer Marx

Jen Marx, an Edmonds mom of two boys, is always looking for a fun place to take the kids that makes them tired enough to go to bed on time.