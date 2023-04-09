Edmonds man dies in one-car collision on Hwy 99 Sunday

A 30-year-old Edmonds man died after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a utility pole and a concrete barrier on Highway 99 just north of Lynnwood Sunday morning.
According to the Washington State Patrol, the man was driving a Ford Explorer southbound on Highway 99 around 8:30 a.m. when the vehicle crossed all northbound lanes “for an unknown reason.” The Explorer struck a utility pole and a concrete barrier, coming to rest facing northbound in the center turn lane at 156th Street Southwest, the state patrol said.
The driver, identified as Patrick Babb-Henry died at the scene.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
I think this might be The same Patrick Henry who went to school with my son but I’m not sure. Did he go to Maplewood K. through 8 does anybody know?
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.