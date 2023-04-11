Edmonds Planning Board to host public hearing April 12 on stepback requirements

The Edmonds Planning Board Wednesday night will hold a public hearing on recommendations for permanent standards that would create a design review process through the Architectural Design Board for certain projects zoned general commercial as part of the Highway 99 subarea plan.

The proposed standards would replace those contained in an emergency interim ordinance approved during a Dec. 10 Edmonds City Council meeting. The ordinance waas aimed at addressing concerns voiced by residents of Edmonds’ Gateway neighborhood, just west of Highway 99, regarding the planned 261-unit Terrace Place apartment building there.

The interim ordinance requires a design review process through the city’s Architectural Design Board (ADB) for certain projects zoned general commercial (CG) as part of the Highway 99 subarea plan. It also mandates that the portion of buildings above 25 feet tall step back no less than 10 feet from the required setback adjacent to — or directly across the street from — a single-family residential zone. Buildings more than 55 feet in height would be required to step back no less than 20 feet.

The planning board will meet in person starting at 7 p.m. at Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., third-floor Brackett Room. You can also attend the meeting remotely via Zoom at this link. Meeting ID: 873 2287 2194 Passcode: 007978.

You can see the complete meeting agenda here.