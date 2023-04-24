Edmonds Police Blotter: April 11-18, 2023

April 11

22500 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle and license plate were recovered from a business parking lot.

22700 block Highway 99: A window in a business was broken but there were no signs that entry was made.

100 block 2nd Avenue North: A verbal argument occurred between a mother and son.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject stole product from a business and fled on foot. The subject was not located.

400 block 3rd Avenue South: A woman’s vehicle was stolen from a community parking lot.

7200 block 216th Street Southwest: Someone smashed a vehicle window and stole a woman’s purse.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting.

22500 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a business.

23600 block Highway 99: A store reported theft with some items recovered.

April 12

23500 block Edmonds Way: A subject’s vehicle was stolen overnight from a parking lot.

100 block Railroad Avenue: Graffiti was found in a park restroom.

21500 block 73rd Place West: A man was detained after an officer saw him using illicit narcotics inside a parked vehicle. The man was given drug deferal resources and the drugs were seized.

21300 block 80th Avenue West: A woman reported a fraud attempt.

1200 block Birch Street: Old identification cards that had been found were dropped off at the Edmonds Police Department.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A juvenile was reported as a runaway.

10100 block Edmonds Way: A subject stole property from a business and fled in a vehicle.

9300 block 232nd Street Southwest: A subject reported a credit card account being opened without permission.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for violating a no-contact order.

20200 block 68th Avenue West: Edmonds PD assisted Lynnwood PD with a DUI crash.

April 13

24100 block Highway 99: Miscellaneous merchandise was stolen from a department store.

23600 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted from a store.

100 block Main Street: A man and woman attempted to use a fraudulent gift card to purchase food.

24100 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted from a business.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic argument over a breakup.

April 14

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A transient subject was trespassed from a restaurant.

21900 block Highway 99: A subject who stole from a grocery store was detained by loss prevention and later arrested for theft.

21900 block Highway 99: A juvenile female was arrested for stealing from a grocery store.

Edmonds Way/Pine Street: A man displayed a knife during a traffic argument.

21900 block Highway 99: A subject who stole from a grocery store was trespassed; no charges were requested by the store.

100 block West Dayton Street: Threats were made by patrons.

April 15

8000 block Edmonds Way: Edmonds PD assisted Washington State Patrol with locating a suspect vehicle from a pursuit.

7600 block Lake Ballinger Way: A suspect broke a gas station window and stole hundreds of dollars worth of e-cigarettes.

9700 block Edmonds Way: Unknown suspects smashed a window on a door and ransacked a gas station.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A subject dined and dashed from a restaurant. Police were unable to locate the suspect.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A runaway juvenile was located at the hospital.

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A bicycle was stolen from a carport.

8100 block5 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a physical altercation inside an apartment between family members.

22600 block 105th Avenue West: An online comment thread led to a harassment complaint

23700 block 84th Avenue West: A subject was trespassed from a location.

21000 block 76th Avenue West: A man was found after being missing briefly from an assisted living facility.

22500 block Highway 99: A man stole a cell phone and tip jar from a restaurant.

April 16

23800 block Highway 99: Two individuals met at a motel and one was sexually assaulted.

16400 block 75th Place West: A woman was captured on a Ring Camera hiding in the bushes but no crime was reported.

23600 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested in a parking lot.

24100 block Highway 99 A woman was trespassed from a store.

April 17

7300 block 224th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of a couple arguing. The woman complained that the man was drinking and being verbal with her.

2200 block Mukilteo Speedway: Edmonds PD assisted to Mukilteo police with locating and arresting a criminal trespass suspect.

8200 block 187th Street Southwest: Subject reported being abused by an adult relative.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested after stealling property from a business.

22100 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.

23600 block 78th Place West: Police were called to a domestic disturbance. No assault was reported by involved parties.

1200 block 8th Avenue South: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

April 18

10100 block Edmonds Way: An unknown subject broke a window to access a business after hours and steal the cash box.

100 block West Dayton: A man reported his motorcycle was stolen last year.

10000 block Edmonds Way: A caller wanted to document an incident regarding a problem tenant.