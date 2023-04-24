Edmonds Police Blotter: April 11-18, 2023

April 11
22500 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle and license plate were recovered from a business parking lot.
22700 block Highway 99: A window in a business was broken but there were no signs that entry was made.
100 block 2nd Avenue North: A verbal argument occurred between a mother and son.
23600 block Highway 99: A subject stole product from a business and fled on foot. The subject was not located.
400 block 3rd Avenue South: A woman’s vehicle was stolen from a community parking lot.
7200 block 216th Street Southwest: Someone smashed a vehicle window and stole a woman’s purse.
24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting.
22500 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a business.
23600 block Highway 99: A store reported theft with some items recovered.
April 12
23500 block Edmonds Way: A subject’s vehicle was stolen overnight from a parking lot.
100 block Railroad Avenue: Graffiti was found in a park restroom.
21500 block 73rd Place West: A man was detained after an officer saw him using illicit narcotics inside a parked vehicle. The man was given drug deferal resources and the drugs were seized.
21300 block 80th Avenue West: A woman reported a fraud attempt.
1200 block Birch Street: Old identification cards that had been found were dropped off at the Edmonds Police Department.
7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A juvenile was reported as a runaway.
10100 block Edmonds Way: A subject stole property from a business and fled in a vehicle.
9300 block 232nd Street Southwest: A subject reported a credit card account being opened without permission.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for violating a no-contact order.
20200 block 68th Avenue West: Edmonds PD assisted Lynnwood PD with a DUI crash.
April 13
24100 block Highway 99: Miscellaneous merchandise was stolen from a department store.
23600 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted from a store.
100 block Main Street: A man and woman attempted to use a fraudulent gift card to purchase food.
24100 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted from a business.
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic argument over a breakup.
April 14
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A transient subject was trespassed from a restaurant.
21900 block Highway 99: A subject who stole from a grocery store was detained by loss prevention and later arrested for theft.
21900 block Highway 99: A juvenile female was arrested for stealing from a grocery store.
Edmonds Way/Pine Street: A man displayed a knife during a traffic argument.
21900 block Highway 99: A subject who stole from a grocery store was trespassed; no charges were requested by the store.
100 block West Dayton Street: Threats were made by patrons.
April 15
8000 block Edmonds Way: Edmonds PD assisted Washington State Patrol with locating a suspect vehicle from a pursuit.
7600 block Lake Ballinger Way: A suspect broke a gas station window and stole hundreds of dollars worth of e-cigarettes.
9700 block Edmonds Way: Unknown suspects smashed a window on a door and ransacked a gas station.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A subject dined and dashed from a restaurant. Police were unable to locate the suspect.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A runaway juvenile was located at the hospital.
9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A bicycle was stolen from a carport.
8100 block5 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a physical altercation inside an apartment between family members.
22600 block 105th Avenue West: An online comment thread led to a harassment complaint
23700 block 84th Avenue West: A subject was trespassed from a location.
21000 block 76th Avenue West: A man was found after being missing briefly from an assisted living facility.
22500 block Highway 99: A man stole a cell phone and tip jar from a restaurant.
April 16
23800 block Highway 99: Two individuals met at a motel and one was sexually assaulted.
16400 block 75th Place West: A woman was captured on a Ring Camera hiding in the bushes but no crime was reported.
23600 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested in a parking lot.
24100 block Highway 99 A woman was trespassed from a store.
April 17
7300 block 224th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of a couple arguing. The woman complained that the man was drinking and being verbal with her.
2200 block Mukilteo Speedway: Edmonds PD assisted to Mukilteo police with locating and arresting a criminal trespass suspect.
8200 block 187th Street Southwest: Subject reported being abused by an adult relative.
23600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested after stealling property from a business.
22100 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.
23600 block 78th Place West: Police were called to a domestic disturbance. No assault was reported by involved parties.
1200 block 8th Avenue South: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
April 18
10100 block Edmonds Way: An unknown subject broke a window to access a business after hours and steal the cash box.
100 block West Dayton: A man reported his motorcycle was stolen last year.
10000 block Edmonds Way: A caller wanted to document an incident regarding a problem tenant.
