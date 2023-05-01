Edmonds Police Blotter: April 18-25, 2023

April 18
400 block 5th Avenue South: A subject turned in a firearm and ammunition for safekeeping.
23600 block Highway 99: A male stole merchandise and fled.
April 19
23800 block Highway99: A man was arrested for driving with a suspended license and warrants.
24000 block 84th Avenue West: A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
21900 block Highway 99: A male shoplifter was arrested.
22500 block Highway 99: A drug store reported liquor theft.
April 20
23600 block Highway 99: Two men were arrested for shoplifting from a grocery store.
8800 block 236th Street Southwest: A civil disturbance was reported.
11400 block Mukilteo Speedway: Edmonds police assisted another agency with identifying a suspect.
23600 block Highway 99: A subject who stole property from a business.
500 block Main Street: A woman received a fraudulent text message message about suspicious activity to her bank account and subsequently had her bank account phished.
200 block 5th Avenue South: A subject was trespassed from a business.
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: Ex-roommates got into an argument over property as one of them was trying to move out.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A wallet found in local park was taken for safekeeping.
April 21
23400 block 50th Avenue West: A victim at a hospital reported abuse that happened in Mountlake Terrace.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Edmonds PD provided SWAT/drone assist to Lynnwood PD.
4100 block 212th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for outstanding warrants.
23400 block Highway 99: Multiple vehicles were prowled in a secure parking garage.
22000 block Highway 99: A business was burglarized by unknown suspects.
22400 block 97th Avenue West: Police received a report of mistreatment of a resident at an adult family home.
22500 block Highway 99: A storage container outside of a store was broken into during an unknown time frame.
500 block Walnut Street: An electronic bicycle was stolen from a locked storage closet in a locked garage.
20800 block 72nd Avenue West: Unemployment fraud using an employee’s identity was reported.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A health care worker was assaulted by a patient.
22200 block 76th Avenue West: A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
22800 block 100th Avenue West: A license plate was stolen from an individual’s vehicle.
23600 block Highway 99: Vague threats were made during a therapy group.
23800 block Highway 99: A suspicious person leads to a domestic violence warrant arrest.
23600 block Highway 99: An adult female was arrested for a warrant.
23600 block Highway 99: A subject walked out of a store without attempting to pay for merchandise.
24100 Highway 99: Four subjects stole merchandise without attempting to pay.
April 22
10100 block Edmonds Way: A motorcyle vs. vehicle collision led to a DUI arrest.
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A domestic dispute occurred between roomates.
21600 block Highway 99: An officer on patrol discovered a shopping cart on fire at a bus stop.
23600 block Highway 99: A vehicle parked in a lot after a warrant arrest was prowled.
1000 block 9th Avenue South: Vintage property was stolen during an estate sale.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole approximately $40 of food items.
23700 block 84th Avenue West: People were found trespassing on an abandoned property.
9800 block Edmonds Way: A vehicle that displayed stolen plates was stopped and the plates removed.
23600 block Highway 99: A subject stole merchandise from a store without making any attempt to pay.
April 23
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for two warrants.
23600 block 105th Place West: Identity theft was discovered via a past due loan notice.
23600 block Highway 99: A subject stole from a business.
22300 block 99th Place West: A husband and wife got into an argument.
22200 block Highway 99: An individual was booked into jail for a warrant.
23700 block 104th Avenue West: A domestic dispute occurred between parents.
22500 block Highway 99: One subject pushed past a store manager to get to alcohol while a second subject stole cigarettes.
10100 block Edmonds Way: A man was arrested for theft.
23600 block Highway 99: A police vehicle got into a collision.
April 24
8200 block Lake Ballinger Way: A subject sleeping in a dumpster was thrown out with the trash.
220th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A subject claimed to have been hit by a car while crossing the street the night prior.
8100 block 242nd Street Southwest: A subject was trespassed from a location.
8000 block 185th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported on a public park in Edmonds.
7200 block 220th Street Southwest: Subjects were seen illegally entering an abandoned building.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A citizen turned in a found bicycle for safekeeping.
24100 block Highway 99: Subjects stole merchandise from a department store.
April 25
23000 block Highway 99: A man was booked on an out-of-state warrant.
23800 block Highway 99: Copper was stolen from an air conditioning unit.
24100 block Highway 99: A felony warrant subject was arrested.
21200 block 80th Avenue West: A subject stole a package from a front porch and fled in a vehicle.
24100 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for theft.
22300 block 99th Place West: Police were dispatched to a verbal domestic call at a local residence.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.