Edmonds Police Blotter: April 18-25, 2023

April 18

400 block 5th Avenue South: A subject turned in a firearm and ammunition for safekeeping.

23600 block Highway 99: A male stole merchandise and fled.

April 19

23800 block Highway99: A man was arrested for driving with a suspended license and warrants.

24000 block 84th Avenue West: A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

21900 block Highway 99: A male shoplifter was arrested.

22500 block Highway 99: A drug store reported liquor theft.

April 20

23600 block Highway 99: Two men were arrested for shoplifting from a grocery store.

8800 block 236th Street Southwest: A civil disturbance was reported.

11400 block Mukilteo Speedway: Edmonds police assisted another agency with identifying a suspect.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject who stole property from a business.

500 block Main Street: A woman received a fraudulent text message message about suspicious activity to her bank account and subsequently had her bank account phished.

200 block 5th Avenue South: A subject was trespassed from a business.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: Ex-roommates got into an argument over property as one of them was trying to move out.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A wallet found in local park was taken for safekeeping.

April 21

23400 block 50th Avenue West: A victim at a hospital reported abuse that happened in Mountlake Terrace.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Edmonds PD provided SWAT/drone assist to Lynnwood PD.

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for outstanding warrants.

23400 block Highway 99: Multiple vehicles were prowled in a secure parking garage.

22000 block Highway 99: A business was burglarized by unknown suspects.

22400 block 97th Avenue West: Police received a report of mistreatment of a resident at an adult family home.

22500 block Highway 99: A storage container outside of a store was broken into during an unknown time frame.

500 block Walnut Street: An electronic bicycle was stolen from a locked storage closet in a locked garage.

20800 block 72nd Avenue West: Unemployment fraud using an employee’s identity was reported.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A health care worker was assaulted by a patient.

22200 block 76th Avenue West: A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: A license plate was stolen from an individual’s vehicle.

23600 block Highway 99: Vague threats were made during a therapy group.

23800 block Highway 99: A suspicious person leads to a domestic violence warrant arrest.

23600 block Highway 99: An adult female was arrested for a warrant.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject walked out of a store without attempting to pay for merchandise.

24100 Highway 99: Four subjects stole merchandise without attempting to pay.

April 22

10100 block Edmonds Way: A motorcyle vs. vehicle collision led to a DUI arrest.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A domestic dispute occurred between roomates.

21600 block Highway 99: An officer on patrol discovered a shopping cart on fire at a bus stop.

23600 block Highway 99: A vehicle parked in a lot after a warrant arrest was prowled.

1000 block 9th Avenue South: Vintage property was stolen during an estate sale.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole approximately $40 of food items.

23700 block 84th Avenue West: People were found trespassing on an abandoned property.

9800 block Edmonds Way: A vehicle that displayed stolen plates was stopped and the plates removed.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject stole merchandise from a store without making any attempt to pay.

April 23

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for two warrants.

23600 block 105th Place West: Identity theft was discovered via a past due loan notice.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject stole from a business.

22300 block 99th Place West: A husband and wife got into an argument.

22200 block Highway 99: An individual was booked into jail for a warrant.

23700 block 104th Avenue West: A domestic dispute occurred between parents.

22500 block Highway 99: One subject pushed past a store manager to get to alcohol while a second subject stole cigarettes.

10100 block Edmonds Way: A man was arrested for theft.

23600 block Highway 99: A police vehicle got into a collision.

April 24

8200 block Lake Ballinger Way: A subject sleeping in a dumpster was thrown out with the trash.

220th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A subject claimed to have been hit by a car while crossing the street the night prior.

8100 block 242nd Street Southwest: A subject was trespassed from a location.

8000 block 185th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported on a public park in Edmonds.

7200 block 220th Street Southwest: Subjects were seen illegally entering an abandoned building.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A citizen turned in a found bicycle for safekeeping.

24100 block Highway 99: Subjects stole merchandise from a department store.

April 25

23000 block Highway 99: A man was booked on an out-of-state warrant.

23800 block Highway 99: Copper was stolen from an air conditioning unit.

24100 block Highway 99: A felony warrant subject was arrested.

21200 block 80th Avenue West: A subject stole a package from a front porch and fled in a vehicle.

24100 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for theft.

22300 block 99th Place West: Police were dispatched to a verbal domestic call at a local residence.