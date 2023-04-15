Edmonds Police Blotter: April 4-11, 2023

April 4
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Police who arrested a man for a warrant at a restaurant discovered the man had mail not belonging to him.
100 block Main Street: A found wallet was turned in to police.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole merchandise from a grocery store.
9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A subject’s residence was broken into and property was stolen.
100 block Main Street: Police responded to a disturbance between an Uber driver and patrons.
500 block 5th Avenue: A woman was arrested for a warrant when being released from another jail.
90100 block 236th Street Southwest: A subject threatened to damage another subject’s property.
24100 block Highway 99: A man walked out of a retail store with unpaid items.
8000 block 234th Street Southwest: Police responded to a condominium where a female had reported a domestic argument.
21100 block 76th Avenue West: A man was cited for a criminal driving offense.
April 5
7600 block 242nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was broken into overnight. No property was taken.
500 block Forsyth Lane: A subject was reported missing by their parent.
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: Three subjects who were trespassing in a residence were arrested.
8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A verbal argument occurred between a woman and her son.
100 block Railroad Avenue: A car in a parking lot was damaged by another vehicle’s door.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from a grocery store.
23600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested and booked after stealing items from a store.
April 6
21000 block 74th Avenue West: A vehicle recently reported as stolen was found unoccupied.
23900 block Highway 99: A restaurant was broken into overnight.
9500 block 244th Street Southwest: A rear sliding door was removed from a vacant unit.
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A firearm was surrendered for safekeeping per a court order.
22600 block 76th Avenue West: A restaurant was broken into in the early morning hours.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for shoplifting at a business.
22000 block Highway 99: A burglary occurred overnight.
23800 block Highway 99: A restaurant was broken into overnight.
23600 block Highway 99: Pills found at a business were taken to be destroyed.
100 block West Dayton: A firearm was displayed following a verbal argument between two customers of a business, with charges referred.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A dine and dash was reported.
21100 block 76th Avenue West: An employee was assaulted by a customer after a dispute.
April 7
21900 block Highway 99: A man who entered a vehicle associated with warrant subjects drove recklessly and eluded police.
600 block 5th Avenue South: A work van parked on the street was prowled overnight, with a bag of power tools stolen.
23600 block Highway 99: A shoplift occurred at a grocery store but the suspect wasn’t found.
700 block Walnut Street: Someone entered a residence overnight and took a ladder.
21900 block Highway 99: A large crowed was dispersed from a business parking lot at the request of management.
April 8
24100 block Highway 99: A subject shoplifing from a business left with merchandise through an emergency exit.
7500 block 212th Street Southwest: Narcan was administered to a subject possibly overdosing on drugs who was found lying on the sidewalk.
9800 block 227th Place Southwest: A man knocked on a stranger’s door in the middle of the night, claiming he was attempting to meet a woman from a dating app.
April 9
24100 block Highway 99: A subject broke into a store through the roof and stole thousands of dollars worth of coins.
600 block Walnut Street: A man’s vehicle was broken into and a large amount of tools were stolen from inside.
10100 block Edmonds Way: A gun found in donated items was turned into police for safekeeping and destruction.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man refusing to leave a business was arrested for trespassing.
100 block Main Street: Edmonds police assisted Washington State Patrol with a DUI arrest on the ferry.
8100 block 242nd Street Southwest: A man reported that his bank account was accessed by his partner.
8100 block 242nd Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
April 10
200 block 5th Avenue North: A subject’s bank account was hacked and fraudulent charges were placed on it.
7000 block Lake Ballinger Way: A subject impersonating a computer technician defrauded another subject of their money.
23600 block Highway 99: Two unhoused subjects were trespassed from a business at the request of management. The subjects were referred to social services.
8500 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle window was shattered and items taken from inside.
400 block 3rd Avenue South: A subject’s vehicle was stolen overnight from a parking lot.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A subject turned in a firearm and ammunition for destruction.
7600 block 230th Street Southwest: A verbal argument occurred between domestic partners.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A transient male was trespassed from a property.
23100 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle parked on the street was broken into.
April 11
22500 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle and license plate were recovered from a business parking lot.
22700 block Highway 99: A business reported a broken window but there was no sign that entry was made.
100 block 2nd Avenue North: A verbal argument occurred between a woman and her son.
23600 block Highway 99: A subject stole product from a business and fled on foot. The subject was not located.
400 block 3rd Avenue South: A woman’s vehicle was stolen from a community parking lot.
7200 block 216th Street Southwest: A woman reported that someone smashed her vehicle’s window and stole her purse.
24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting.
22500 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a business.
23600 block Highway 99: A store reported a theft with some items recovered.
