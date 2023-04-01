Edmonds Police Blotter: March 21-27, 2023

March 21

23600 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at a grocery store. The suspect was gone when officers arrived.

21400 block 72nd Avenue West: A found wallet was turned into the police department.

7300 block 216th Street Southwest: A nurse was assaulted while performing her duties at the hospital. Charges were referred to the prosecutor.

100 block Main Street: A subject ate at a restaurant and attempted to leave without paying. The manager did not wish to press charges but wanted the subject formally trespassed from the business.

18900 block Soundview Place: Police responded to a civil dispute after a roommate moved from a shared residence. A firearm was entered to evidence for safekeeping.

21100 block 80th Avenue West: A verbal argument occurred between family members.

March 22

21100 block Shell Valley Road: A verbal argument occurred between family members.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested after he assaulted store staff.

23600 block Highway 99: A man who stole from a department store was arrested for theft.

7900 block 194th Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between husband and wife.

23600 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at a grocery store. The suspect was not located.

100 block 2nd Avenue South: Ongoing burglaries were reported at an unlocked business.

600 block Edmonds Way: A man reported he lost his wallet

600 block Main Street: A stolen license plate was recovered.

700 block Edmonds Street: A subject had personal information compromised and a large amount of money stolen from bank accounts.

800 block Cedar Street: A suspicious website was created with an individual’s private information.

21100 block 80th Avenue West: A verbal argument occurred between family members.

23900 block Highway 99: A domestic disturbance at a motel resulted in a warrant arrest.

March 23

23800 block Highway 99: A hotel room was burglarized. Suspects fled in a vehicle.

23600 block Highway 99: A man who stole food from a business was not located.

600 block Edmonds Way: Items were stolen around a business, a suspect was identifed and charges were referred for third-degree theft.

24100 block Highway 99: Theft from a retail store was reported. The suspects fled on foot.

100 block Sunset Avenue North: Fraudulent checks were cashed, part of a situation reported throughout the region. The main case is already being investigated by a neighboring agency.

18800 block 89th Avenue West: A court order violation between family members resulted in an arrest.

24100 block Highway 99: Theft from a retail store occurred but the suspect was not located.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: Fraud was reported.

23700 block Edmonds Way: Two transient subjects were trespassed from an apartment complex after police received multiple calls about them camping on the property.

15900 block Mill Creek Boulevard: Edmonds PD K9 assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with a narcotics sniff on a vehicle.

23800 block Highway 99: A man broke into a stranger’s hotel room.

March 24

3200 block 226th Place Southwest: EPD officers assisted a neighboring agency with a patient.

21900 block 76th Avenue West: A transient male who refused to leave private property was contacted and trespassed from the location.

23600 block Highway 99: A man and woman were arrested for shoplifting a large amount of meat and shrimp from a grocery store.

23100 block 100th Avenue West: An argument occurred between a boyfriend and girlfriend.

20600 block 76th Avenue West: An elderly man fell victim to a scam email.

100 block 6th Avenue North: A stolen license plate was recovered from a vehicle.

20800 block 74th Avenue West: A check was stolen from a mailbox and used at a business.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked for theft.

100 block 2nd Avenue North: Police responded to a verbal domestic at a residence

March 25

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man who refused to pay for a meal at a restaurant was cited and released for theft and trespassing.

21100 block Highway 99: A broken window was reported at a business with a possible suspect identified.

23600 block Highway 99: Two shoplifting suspects fled on foot and resisted arrest. Both were arrested and booked into jail.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a grocery store.

9700 block 231st Place West: Police responded to a verbal altercation between a woman and her two adult daughters.

24100 block Highway 99: A stack of money orders was found near a business.

21600 block Highway 99: EPD provided DUI investigation assistance for Lynnwood police.

24100 block Highway 99: A subject stole items from a business and fled on foot. Officers conducted an area check and were unable to locate the suspect.

March 26

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A transient male trespassed from a restaurant was transported to a hospital for a medical evaluation.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: A subject who stole property from a business fled in a vehicle and was not located.

March 27

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Police respoonded to a report of a patron who was not able to pay after consuming a meal. The business requested the subject be trespassed from the location.

24100 block Highway 99: A welfare check on a driver slumped over in a vehicle led to seizure of drugs but no probable cause for a crime.