Edmonds Police Blotter: March 28-April 4, 2023

March 28
21100 76th Avenue West: Suspects robbed a business at gunpoint, fleeing with cash and store product.
23600 block Highway 99: A business was burglarized but the suspsect wasn’t located.
23600 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was located during a police K9 track.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A subject lost their wallet.
21400 block 84th Avenue West: A subject recorded multiple phone calls with their brother without his consent.
22000 block Highway 99: A male fled the scene of a two-vehicle collision. He was identified and charges were referred.
300 block Howell Way: A person posing as a pastor scams victim out of $4,000.
21900 block 78th Place West: Phone lines were fraudulently opened.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A subject was assaulted after arresting their spouse.
21900 block Highway 99: Juvenile subjects were trespassed from Winco.
900 Olympic Avenue: A male riding his bike was shot with a BB gun from a moving vehicle.
21900 Highway 99: A subject believes they lost their wallet in a parking lot outside of a grocery store.
March 29
22100 block Highway 99: Police took an informational report from a security guard who reported a loud noise at the back door.
21400 block 95th Place West: A vehicle was stolen overnight with valuables still stored in the trunk.
600 block 6th Avenue North: An online account was hacked and used to order pet supplies.
9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled overnight, likely in an attempt to steal it. Nothing was taken from the interior, but the exterior was severely damaged.
23700 block Highway 99: Edmonds PD assisted another law enforcement agency for a trespass arrest.
7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A daughter called her mother and disclosed an assault. Police were unable to locate the daughter or develop probable cause for a crime.
23600 block Highway 99: A suspect fled on foot after stealing from a grocery store.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole water from a business but wasn’t located.
21700 block 80th Avenue West: A welfare check on a woman resulted in damage to a door.
23600 block Highway 99: A suspect fled after stealing from a grocery store.
23300 block Highway 99: Police respond to a report of a dog repeatedly at large in the parking lot of apartment complex.
21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifter caught by loss prevention was charged with theft and trespassed.
23600 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle found occupied by two people in a parking lot.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on another agency’s warrant.
March 30
9400 blocl 220th Street Southwest: A community mailbox was broken into and damaged.
22800 block 102nd Place West: Graffiti was reported.
19900 block 89th Place West: Police were called to an ongoing dispute between family members regarding an estate.
9000 block 196th Street Southwest: Mail theft reported.
100 block Main Street: A woman struck her boyfriend and kicked an officer.
24100 block Firdale Avenue: Police responded to a road rage incident.
10100 block Edmonds Way: A stolen license plate was recovered.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A subject who became combative with hospital staff in the parking lot was trespassed and refused to leave, resulting in subject’s arrest.
7600 block Lake Ballinger Way: Items were stolen from a gas station store.
22000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled with multiple items stolen.
23600 block Highway 99: A subject who stole from a grocery store was arrested and trespassed.
March 31
100 block Railroad Avenue North: Graffiti was found in a public bathroom.
8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A behavioral health contact was made.
24100 block Highway 99: A man stole lotion from a business but was not located.
21500 block 84th Avenue West: Police received a report of a man suspected of making and possessing explosive materials.
23600 block Highway 99: A subject who stole from a grocery store fled on foot.
78th Avenue West/238th Place Southwest: Mail was found opened and dumped in Edmonds.
18900 block Soundview Place: A vehicle was reported as stolen.
9500 block Bowdoin Way: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
16700 block 74th Place West: Threats were sent over text messages.
400 Main Street: A passerby reported a domestic disturbance on the sidewalk.
April 1
9500 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man was arrested after pointing a pistol at someone during a verbal argument. No one was injured during the incident.
24100 block Highway 99: An officer located a stolen license plate on a vehicle. The registered owner advised that she located the license plate on her own and did not inform police that she recovered it.
24100 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.
21900 block Highway 99: A driver of a vehicle failed to obey an officer.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for assaulting a staff member at a hospital.
22200 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal argument between roommates.
April 2
24300 block 90th Avenue West: A resident reported their residence was burglarized and a vehicle stolen.
700 block Walnut Street: A man was arrested for a residential burglary. Another unidentified suspect fled from the same location when police arrived, but was unable to be located. (See related story here).
8000 block 185th Street Southwest: Unknown suspect drew graffiti on park bathroom walls.
8600 block 238th Street Southwest: Police made a behavioral health contact.
23300 block Highway 99: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision and the vehicle was found abandoned nearby. No suspects were located.
300 block Admiral Way: Subject’s car was damaged in a parking lot.
23500 block 100th Avenue West: A subject who got into a collision was arrested for DUI. (See related story here.)
24100 block Highway 99: A man stole from a store and ran from police before being caught and arrested.
1000 block Bell Street: A woman was reported missing from an adult family home.
April 3
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole a purse out of a retirement community transit bus.
23100 block 100th Avenue West: A man who was previously trespassed from a business returned and was arrested.
18200 block 76th Avenue West: An Apple AirTag located in the backyard of a residence was taken as found property.
April 4
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man arrested for a warrant at a restaurant was found with mail not belonging to him.
100 block Main Street: A found wallet was turned in to police.
9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A subject’s residence was broken into and property was stolen.
500 block 5th Avenue: A woman was arrested for a warrant when being released from another jail.
24100 block Highway 99: A man walked out of a retail store with unpaid items.
8000 block 234th Street Southwest: Police responded to a local condominium after a woman reported a domestic argument.
21100 block 76th Avenue West: A man was cited for a criminal driving offense.
