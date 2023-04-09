Edmonds Police Blotter: March 28-April 4, 2023

March 28

21100 76th Avenue West: Suspects robbed a business at gunpoint, fleeing with cash and store product.

23600 block Highway 99: A business was burglarized but the suspsect wasn’t located.

23600 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was located during a police K9 track.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A subject lost their wallet.

21400 block 84th Avenue West: A subject recorded multiple phone calls with their brother without his consent.

22000 block Highway 99: A male fled the scene of a two-vehicle collision. He was identified and charges were referred.

300 block Howell Way: A person posing as a pastor scams victim out of $4,000.

21900 block 78th Place West: Phone lines were fraudulently opened.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A subject was assaulted after arresting their spouse.

21900 block Highway 99: Juvenile subjects were trespassed from Winco.

900 Olympic Avenue: A male riding his bike was shot with a BB gun from a moving vehicle.

21900 Highway 99: A subject believes they lost their wallet in a parking lot outside of a grocery store.

March 29

22100 block Highway 99: Police took an informational report from a security guard who reported a loud noise at the back door.

21400 block 95th Place West: A vehicle was stolen overnight with valuables still stored in the trunk.

600 block 6th Avenue North: An online account was hacked and used to order pet supplies.

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled overnight, likely in an attempt to steal it. Nothing was taken from the interior, but the exterior was severely damaged.

23700 block Highway 99: Edmonds PD assisted another law enforcement agency for a trespass arrest.

7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A daughter called her mother and disclosed an assault. Police were unable to locate the daughter or develop probable cause for a crime.

23600 block Highway 99: A suspect fled on foot after stealing from a grocery store.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole water from a business but wasn’t located.

21700 block 80th Avenue West: A welfare check on a woman resulted in damage to a door.

23600 block Highway 99: A suspect fled after stealing from a grocery store.

23300 block Highway 99: Police respond to a report of a dog repeatedly at large in the parking lot of apartment complex.

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifter caught by loss prevention was charged with theft and trespassed.

23600 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle found occupied by two people in a parking lot.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on another agency’s warrant.

March 30

9400 blocl 220th Street Southwest: A community mailbox was broken into and damaged.

22800 block 102nd Place West: Graffiti was reported.

19900 block 89th Place West: Police were called to an ongoing dispute between family members regarding an estate.

9000 block 196th Street Southwest: Mail theft reported.

100 block Main Street: A woman struck her boyfriend and kicked an officer.

24100 block Firdale Avenue: Police responded to a road rage incident.

10100 block Edmonds Way: A stolen license plate was recovered.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A subject who became combative with hospital staff in the parking lot was trespassed and refused to leave, resulting in subject’s arrest.

7600 block Lake Ballinger Way: Items were stolen from a gas station store.

22000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled with multiple items stolen.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject who stole from a grocery store was arrested and trespassed.

March 31

100 block Railroad Avenue North: Graffiti was found in a public bathroom.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A behavioral health contact was made.

24100 block Highway 99: A man stole lotion from a business but was not located.

21500 block 84th Avenue West: Police received a report of a man suspected of making and possessing explosive materials.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject who stole from a grocery store fled on foot.

78th Avenue West/238th Place Southwest: Mail was found opened and dumped in Edmonds.

18900 block Soundview Place: A vehicle was reported as stolen.

9500 block Bowdoin Way: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

16700 block 74th Place West: Threats were sent over text messages.

400 Main Street: A passerby reported a domestic disturbance on the sidewalk.

April 1

9500 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man was arrested after pointing a pistol at someone during a verbal argument. No one was injured during the incident.

24100 block Highway 99: An officer located a stolen license plate on a vehicle. The registered owner advised that she located the license plate on her own and did not inform police that she recovered it.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.

21900 block Highway 99: A driver of a vehicle failed to obey an officer.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for assaulting a staff member at a hospital.

22200 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal argument between roommates.

April 2

24300 block 90th Avenue West: A resident reported their residence was burglarized and a vehicle stolen.

700 block Walnut Street: A man was arrested for a residential burglary. Another unidentified suspect fled from the same location when police arrived, but was unable to be located. (See related story here).

8000 block 185th Street Southwest: Unknown suspect drew graffiti on park bathroom walls.

8600 block 238th Street Southwest: Police made a behavioral health contact.

23300 block Highway 99: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision and the vehicle was found abandoned nearby. No suspects were located.

300 block Admiral Way: Subject’s car was damaged in a parking lot.

23500 block 100th Avenue West: A subject who got into a collision was arrested for DUI. (See related story here.)

24100 block Highway 99: A man stole from a store and ran from police before being caught and arrested.

1000 block Bell Street: A woman was reported missing from an adult family home.

April 3

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole a purse out of a retirement community transit bus.

23100 block 100th Avenue West: A man who was previously trespassed from a business returned and was arrested.

18200 block 76th Avenue West: An Apple AirTag located in the backyard of a residence was taken as found property.

April 4

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man arrested for a warrant at a restaurant was found with mail not belonging to him.

100 block Main Street: A found wallet was turned in to police.

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A subject’s residence was broken into and property was stolen.

500 block 5th Avenue: A woman was arrested for a warrant when being released from another jail.

24100 block Highway 99: A man walked out of a retail store with unpaid items.

8000 block 234th Street Southwest: Police responded to a local condominium after a woman reported a domestic argument.

21100 block 76th Avenue West: A man was cited for a criminal driving offense.