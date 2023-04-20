Updated: Edmonds police provide additional details on fatal stabbing; suspect in custody

Updated with additional details.

A suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 37-year-old man in the Edmonds’ Winco parking lot Wednesday night was taken into custody by Seattle police Thursday after an alert community member called 911, Edmonds police said.

Ian S. Bramel-Allen, 43, “fled on foot but was caught a short distance later,” Edmonds police said via Twitter. The suspect is being evaluated at a hospital for a self-inflicted injury. EPD detectives will also respond, the Twitter post said.

At a 9 a.m. Thursday morning press briefing, Edmonds police spokesperson Commander Josh McClure provided additional details about Wednesday night’s carjacking and fatal stabbing in the Edmonds Winco parking lot at 21900 Highway 99.

“We have probable cause for first-degree murder for Ian S. Bramel-Allen,” McClure said. Bramel-Allen fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle and was last believed to be in the Volunteer Park area of Seattle.

McClure went on to briefly describe the events of the previous evening.

At 8:45 p.m., Edmonds police responded to a report of a stabling in the Winco parking lot, where they found the victim, a 37-year-old male, with multiple stab wounds. Responders immediately started medical care and called for transportation to the hospital, but the victim died from his wounds.

Thanks to eyewitness reports, police quickly learned that it was a carjacking situation and obtained the license plate number. The vehicle, a white Kia Sorrento, was taken from the victim and witnesses report that the suspect was last seen driving it toward I-5.

“We immediately put out the license number to law enforcement agencies, and at 5 a.m. today Seattle police located the vehicle near Volunteer Park,” McClure added. “It was impounded and towed to Edmonds, where it is being held as evidence.”

According to McClure, there “appears to be a connection between the victim and the suspect,” but details of this connection are still being investigated.

McClure concluded by praising the witnesses who came forward to provide information.

“Help from witnesses was critical, especially the license plate number,” he added. “We can’t be successful as a police department without the support and cooperation of the community.

— By Larry Vogel