Edmonds Port Commission agenda for April 24, 2023

April 24, 2023
7:00pm
I. CALL TO ORDER
II. FLAG SALUTE
III. CONSENT AGENDA
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Approval of April 10, 2023 Meeting Minutes
C. Approval of Payments
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit
V. POSSIBLE ACTION
A. Approval of Contract No. 2023-448 for Rebranding Services
VI. INFORMATION
A. 2022 Year End Financial Statements
B. 1st Quarter 2023 Port Operations Report
C. 1st Quarter 2023 Harbor Square Report
VII. CITY OF EDMONDS REPORT
VIII. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT
IX. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS
X. EXECUTIVE SESSION
XI. ADJOURNMENT
The Port of Edmonds has returned to in person Commission Meetings. Social distancing recommended, mask optional. Or join us remotely via Zoom.
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2091238949
or Audio / Mobile 1 253 215 8782 US Meeting ID: 209 123 8949
Public comments can be made either in person or via Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting. Comments will be limited to three minutes. Additionally, public comments can be emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.org prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record.
Comments submitted on the day of the meeting cannot be guaranteed inclusion in that meeting but will then be included in the next meeting.
