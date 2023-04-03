Edmonds resident Billie Brown to be inducted into National Black Radio Hall of Fame

Edmonds resident Billie “Bunny” Brown, profiled in My Edmonds News earlier for her work in the music industry as a promoter and disk jockey in a male-dominated field, has been named as a 2023 National Black Radio Hall of Fame inductee in the “Talented Sisters of Blues Radio Award Category.”

The award will be presented during a private ceremony in October in Atlanta, Georgia.

The National Black Radio Hall of Fame is headquartered at Harris Stowe State University in St. Louis, Missouri. The program will be hosted by its national board members and national chapter members.