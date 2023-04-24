Edmonds School Board April 25 likely to vote on controversial cuts to 2023-24 budget

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, April 25 meeting is scheduled to vote on a proposal to cut $15 million from the district’s 2023-24 budget. Hundreds of students, staff and parents turned out for a six-hour special board meeting April 18 to protest the cuts included in the district’s Reduced Educational Program.

The plan includes deep cuts in music and CTE (Career and Technical Education) programs among many other electives and courses. Teachers and other staff will be terminated, given reduced hours or reassigned as a result of reduced funding. Edmonds School District is one of many districts in the state facing massive cuts as a result of declining student enrollment and the cessation of pandemic recovery funding initiatives from the state and federal government.

Additionally, recently confirmed superintendent Rebecca Miner is to present her entry plan and strategies for the district. The board is also scheduled to hear a new policy allowing schools to stock epinephrine auto-injectors used to treat severe allergic reactions.

Finally, Seaview Elementary School representatives are scheduled to present its school improvement plan and Lydia Sellie, executive director of business and finance, will give a regularly scheduled budget report for February 2023.