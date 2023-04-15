Edmonds School District High School Students of Month for March 2023

Edmonds Elearning Academy

Karelin Acevedo

Parents’ names: Jessica Acevedo and Jose Salinas

Interests: I like singing

Community Service: I work at a retirement home.

Education Goals: To graduate from high school and go to college.

Career Goals: I would like to be a nurse and, after that, an anesthesiologist.

Edmonds Heights K-12

Maria Lunder

Parents’ names: Brigid and Matthew Lunder

GPA: 3.6

Athletics: Archery; Bowhunter Compound

Community Service: Volunteer as youth group counselor/coach at Trinity Lutheran Church.

Employment: Coach/instructor of archery at Next Step Archery

Educational Goals: Complete my AA in nursing at Edmonds College and enroll into a BSN program.

Career Goals: I want to work as a Registered Nurse for a few years and then specialize in labor and delivery. I also want to spend some time as a travel nurse.

Savannah Sorenson

Edmonds-Woodway High

Julie Andres

Parents’ names: Karen and Joachim Andres

Clubs & Activities: Edmonds Youth Commission, Warrior Connect, FCCLA

ASB: Executive ASB Historian

Athletics: Varsity tennis (3 years)

Honors: Partial IB, partial running start

Awards: Arts in Action award

Community Service: Invasive Ivy removal at Yost Park; organized Earth Day beach clean ups with the parks department.

Educational Goals: University of Washington class of 2027

Alexander Johnson

Lynnwood High

Ashley Lara

Ha Truong

Parent’s name: Thi Nguyen

GPA: 3.1

Athletics: Girls tennis team

Community Service: Altar service and volunteer teaching Vietnamese.

Educational Goals: To learn more and more.

Career Goals: To become a teacher.

Meadowdale High

Nicole Figueroa

Parent’s name: Felipe Figueroa

GPA: 3.58

Awards: Student of the Quarter

Significant School Project: Employment

Educational Goals: To understand the significance of failure and the growth of spurts from mistakes.

Career Goals: To explore the STEM field and other opportunities

Anything else we should know? I’m a former high school dropout, reaching the end of my senior year and graduating in June.

Daphne Koetje

Parents’ names: Stefani and Robin Koetje

GPA: 3.96

Clubs & Activities: Book club Vice President, Battle of the Books, Unmasked Magazine published

Athletics: Swim Team

Honors: Advanced Placement World History and three honors classes

Awards: Athlete of the Month, Battle of the Books District Winner, Unmasked cover artist winner, Swim team (voted most inspirational), Selected artist for 2022 Edmonds Arts Festival (Graphic Art), High School Edmonds School District Art Show 2021-2022 Selected Artist (Painting)

Community Service: Math Tutor

Employment: Harbor Square Athletic Club, Mountlake Terrace Recreation Center.

Educational Goals: To attend a four-year college to study art or science.

Career Goals: I’m still exploring whether I want to pursue arts or sciences.

Mountlake Terrace High

Maggie O’Hara

Riley Thornton

Parent’s name: Kellie Torcaso

GPA: 2.5

Athletics: Softball

Employment: The Little Gym

Educational Goals: To graduate

Career Goals: Child psychology

Project Search

Marika Stazel

Parents’ names: Andrew and Emiko Stazel

Awards: High School Academic Achievement Award

Employment: Summer job at Jaiiya Cafe

Career Goals: To get an actual paid job at the hospital.

Anything else we should know? I like to draw and play video games and go camping with Dad.

Scriber Lake High

Anthony Doan

Parent’s name: Hong Hai Bui

GPA: 3.5

Clubs & Activities

Anthony loves camping with his family. Going to the park, lifting weights

Awards: Student of the Month

Community Service: Anthony is a great community member, his upbeat attitude is awesome! He is working on many transitional job skills that help our school community.

Significant School Project: Mini course, School vocational job training, on campus jobs.

Employment: Vocational Job Training

Educational Goals: To finish with a diploma and transition into job

Career Goals: To finish here at SLHS and enroll in the 18-21 VOICE Transition Program before finding a part-time job with the help of a Supported Employment Agency.

Anything else we should know? Anthony is very popular within our school community. He provides people with joy and laughter. He works very hard and is a pleasure to have in our school.

Tyler Gibbs

Parent’s name: Joan Gibbs

GPA: 3.4

Honors: Student of The Month

Awards: Attendance, Most Improved, Mini Course Excellence

Community Service: Donates time to help at Washington Kids In Transition Food Pantry

Significant School Project: Science Mini Course, Lunch Bunch

Educational Goals: Will attend Grays Harbor College for Marine Sciences.

Career Goals: Marine Science, Field Study in Marine Biology

Voice Transition Program

Marquesas Lloyd

Significant School Project: Kiki has successfully completed many internships during her time at the VOICE Program, including but not limited to: Harbor Square, Lynnwood Recreation Center, and McDonald’s. She is currently completing an internship at Chase Lake.

Employment: Kiki is currently seeking paid employment in a local business such as a retail store or restaurant in her community.

Anything else we should know? Kiki is a hard worker, enjoys helping others, and is very friendly. Kiki is well liked by the staff and her peers at the VOICE program.