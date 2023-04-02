Edmonds Sister City Commission working on details for 35th anniversary celebration

The Edmonds Sister City Commission has been working with officials in Hekinan, Japan on a celebration of the 35th anniversary of the two cities’ sister city relationship this year.

The mission of the sister city program is to promote international communication and understanding through the exchange of people, ideas, and culture.

Plans include sending an Edmonds delegation to Hekinan in April and then receiving a Hekinan delegation in the fall.

Members of the Edmonds delegation include commissioners, teachers, members of the Multicultural Association of Edmonds, and staff members.

The delegation will be documenting their visit through posts on the commission and city’s Facebook pages.