Edmonds Waterfront Center co-hosting volunteer recruitment event April 15

The Edmonds Waterfront Center, in partnership with local nonprofits, is hosting an event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15 designed to connect potential volunteers to dynamic organizations in need of help.
Participating nonprofits include:
- Art Walk & Wine Walk Edmonds
- Cascadia Art Museum
- Clothes For Kids
- Edmonds Arts Festival
- Edmonds Center for the Arts
- Edmonds Chamber of Commerce
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
- Edmonds Floretum Garden Club
- Edmonds Food Bank
- Edmonds Lions Club
- Edmonds Historical Museum
- Edmonds in Bloom
- Edmonds Museum Summer Market
- Edmonds Rotary
- Edmonds Waterfront Center
- Edmonds Wildlife Habitat Native Plant Demonstration Garden
- MSHH Donor Closet
- Northwest Neighbors Network
- Red Cross
- Senior Center Thrift Store
- SHIBA and Medicare Benefits
“It is a powerful image of our community’s robust network of nonprofit arts organizations, service clubs and providers,” said Daniel Johnson, Edmonds Waterfront Center CEO.
The Edmonds Waterfront Center is located at 220 Railroad Ave. in Edmonds.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.