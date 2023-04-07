Edmonds Waterfront Center co-hosting volunteer recruitment event April 15

The Edmonds Waterfront Center, in partnership with local nonprofits, is hosting an event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15 designed to connect potential volunteers to dynamic organizations in need of help.

Participating nonprofits include:

Art Walk & Wine Walk Edmonds

Cascadia Art Museum

Clothes For Kids

Edmonds Arts Festival

Edmonds Center for the Arts

Edmonds Chamber of Commerce

Edmonds Driftwood Players

Edmonds Floretum Garden Club

Edmonds Food Bank

Edmonds Lions Club

Edmonds Historical Museum

Edmonds in Bloom

Edmonds Museum Summer Market

Edmonds Rotary

Edmonds Waterfront Center

Edmonds Wildlife Habitat Native Plant Demonstration Garden

MSHH Donor Closet

Northwest Neighbors Network

Red Cross

Senior Center Thrift Store

SHIBA and Medicare Benefits

“It is a powerful image of our community’s robust network of nonprofit arts organizations, service clubs and providers,” said Daniel Johnson, Edmonds Waterfront Center CEO.

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is located at 220 Railroad Ave. in Edmonds.