Edmonds Waterfront Center partners with nonprofits to recruit volunteers

The Edmonds Waterfront Center, in partnership with 32 local nonprofits, hosted a Volunteer Community Fair last weekend designed to connect people who are passionate about civic engagement to local organizations in need of help. According to the guest log, more than 240 potential volunteers attended the event.

“This year the volunteer fair exceeded our expectations,” said event organizer Sandra Butterfield.

“This is national volunteer month, a good time to get involved, make a positive difference in your community, and celebrate the impact of volunteer service,” she added.

The Volunteer Community Fair is already scheduled again for next year — on Saturday, April 13, 2024 — and will return to the Edmonds Waterfront Center.