Edmonds waterfront ‘missing link’ back in the courts

Lawyers for the Association of Apartment Owners of the Edmonds Ebb Tide on Friday filed the anticipated appeal to reverse last year’s decision to allow the City of Edmonds to construct an elevated pedestrian walkway on its existing easement across the Ebb Tide’s private beach.

The appeal was filed with the Washington State Court of Appeals Division 1.

This walkway would remove the “missing link” from the waterfront promenade, thereby providing a continuous pedestrian route from Marina Beach to Brackett’s Landing North.

The issue boils down to how to interpret the 1983 easement agreement between the City of Edmonds and the Ebb Tide. The city maintains that the easement allows construction of the proposed walkway, the Ebb Tide maintains that it does not, and both sides have turned to the courts for a decision.

In 2017, the city proposed a plan for an elevated walkway across its easement, and asked the court for a declaratory judgment that would clear the way to move forward with this project. This was followed by years of court filings by the Ebb Tide and the City of Edmonds, during which lawyers for both sides invested thousands of hours presenting to the court their rationale for interpreting the easement language in their favor.

After five years of legal haggling, on Oct. 16, 2022, Snohomish County Superior Court Judge Millie M. Judge ruled in the city’s favor, opening the way for Edmonds to move forward with construction of an elevated walkway to connect the north and south sections of the Waterfront Promenade.

In response, on Nov. 17, 2022 attorneys for the Ebb Tide filed a notice of appeal to the Washington State Court of Appeals Division 1. Friday’s formal filing follows through on this (see the full document here).

See the complete history of the issue, including proposed construction drawings and links to relevant court filings, in our earlier story here.

— By Larry Vogel