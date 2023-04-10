Election notes: Shipley files for mayor, Pence campaign event April 12

City of Edmonds Senior Planner Brad Shipley has entered the race for Edmonds mayor, joining three already declared candidates: incumbent Mayor Mike Nelson, City Councilmember Diane Buckshnis and retired business owner Mike Rosen.

Shipley also ran for mayor in 2019, losing in the primary. He confirmed via email that he has filed with the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission, a required step for elected office. He said that a formal press release regarding his campaign is coming Friday, and we will publish that information after it is received.

Roger Pence, who last week announced his candidacy for Edmonds City Council Position 1, is hosting a campaign kickoff from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 at downtown Edmonds’ Cafe Louvre.