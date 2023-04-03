April 6: Meet K9 Keb and her human search and rescue partners at talk in Edmonds

The Edmonds Waterfront Center, in partnership with My Edmonds News and the Edmonds Bookshop, will welcome Edmonds resident Suzanne Elshult, her faithful K9 Keb, and her irrepressible teammate James Guy Mansfield for a Thursday, April 6 conversation about the trio’s book, A Dog’s Devotion.

The book provides an authentic view of a remarkable K9 Search and Rescue team as they walk in the shadows of crime, disaster and tragedy searching for those lost in the wilds of Washington State.

The April 6 event, which begins at 6:30 p.m. in the EWC ballroom, is the latest in the Waterfront Center’s newly launched Author Talk series. Earlier speakers included Monica Guzman, author of I Never Thought of It That Way, and Hank Landau, who wrote The Misadventures of a Cross-America Kayaker.

A Dog’s Devotion is an inside view of a remarkable K9 Search and Rescue team whose “principal investigator” is a yellow Labrador retriever named Keb, winner of the prestigious American Humane 2022 Search and Rescue Hero Dog Award. The book showcases Keb’s talents and determination as the group faces the challenges of deep Northwest forests, high mountain slopes and menacing coyotes, to find missing hikers, disaster victims, and even the bones of murder victims from long ago.

Among their successes: discovering multiple victims buried by the 2014 Oso Landslide, solving the mysterious disappearance of women in wealthy suburbs, and aiding “cold cases” by finding human bones thought to be forever lost to time.

Admission to the April 6 event is $7.50 and registration is available through EventBrite here or at the door. The Edmonds Bookshop will be selling copies of A Dog’s Devotion during the event and the authors — including Keb — will be available to sign purchased books.