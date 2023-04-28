EWHS Athletic Booster Club Auction set for May 6

Show your Warrior pride and join the Edmonds-Woodway High School Athletic Booster Club for its annual spring auction Saturday, May 6 at the Edmonds Masonic Lodge, 515 Dayton St., Edmonds.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for the event, which includes food, drinks, and a silent and live auction. All proceeds benefit athletic programs at EWHS. You can buy your tickets here.