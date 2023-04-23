EWHS jazz musicians honored at Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival

Edmonds-Woodway High School jazz musicians earned top honors during the 56th annual Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival, one of the largest and oldest educational jazz festivals in the world, held at the University of Idaho.

Running from April 19-22, the jazz festival included over 400 student performances, a dozen world-class jazz artists in attendance and nearly 100 workshops, clinics and special exhibits.

On Friday, EWHS won in three categories:

The Mello-Aires, under the direction of Charlotte Reese, won their large-group AAAA vocal jazz category. Senior baritone Lucas Alyea, directed by Reese, also won his division.

The EWHS Jazz Combo, under the direction of Jake Bergevin, won the AAAA combo category. Members included Max Bartron (drums), Don Tran (string bass), Nick Reinert (tenor sax) and Forrest Aubrey (piano and trumpet).

On Saturday, April 22 — instrumental day — outstanding soloist awards went to Max Bartron (drums) and Nick Reinert (tenor sax). The EWHS Jazz Combo 1 received the runner-up award for outstanding combo.

Jazz 1 soloist commendations included Leo Nakamura, Ella Cochran, Forrest Aubrey, Nick Reinert and Max Bartron.

Ensemble outstanding soloists from Jazz 2 included Louis Nguyen, Marcel Rickman and Maddie Jones.

Max Bartron was named the Avista scholarship winner for outstanding soloist overall.