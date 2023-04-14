Researcher available to help with genealogy ‘brick wall’ problems April 22

The Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is again making Caroll Budny available to help with your “brick wall” research problems — this time on Saturday, April 22 at the society’s Research Library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood.

To make a reservation, call 425-775-6267 to leave a message. Your call will be returned later to confirm your appointment.

Budny is an experienced researcher who can direct your research efforts. The free 40-minute session is an in-person appointment. If the four sessions are filled, you will be placed on a waiting list for the next “brick wall” day.