High school sports roundup for April 10-11, 2023

Monday, April 10

Softball

Glacier Peak defeated Lynnwood 19-2

Glacier Peak highlights:

Ashleigh Wojcik: HR

Bri Titus: HR

Faith Jordan: 5 innings pitched, 6 strikeouts. Also hit a double at the plate

Liala Carpenter: 2B

Records: Glacier Peak 8-0; Lynnwood 3-5

Lynnwood next game: at Arlington; Wednesday, April 12; 4 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace at Snohomish- postponed

Game rescheduled for Monday, April 17; 4 p.m. at Snohomish High School

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Cedarcrest; Wednesday, April 12; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Edmonds-Woodway at Cedarcrest- postponed

No announcement on when the game will be rescheduled

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Snohomish; Wednesday, April 12; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Tuesday, April 11

Softball

Everett defeated Meadowdale 6-5

Everett pitching highlights:

Taylor Millar: 14 K

Everett hitting highlights:

Taylor Millar: 2B, R

Riannon Botz: 2B, 2 RBI

Ruby Wacker: 1 for 2, 2 RBI

Shayne Hoekendorf: 3B

Meadowdale hitting highlights:

Destiny Emery: 1 for 3, HR, 2 RBI

Peyton Fry: 2B, RBI

Mia Cantu: 2 for 3, R

Records (league and overall): Everett 3-1, 4-4; Meadowdale 3-1, 5-4

Meadowdale next game: at Monroe; Thursday, April 13; 4 p.m.

Boys soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Snohomish 6-1

Edmonds-Woodway goals:

Anand Raghu, Isaac Parreno, Andrew Montero, Richard Duncan, Hector Perez-Toro, Kincaid Sund

Edmonds-Woodway assists:

Richard Duncan, Alex Plumis (2), Kincaid Sund, Anand Raghu, Antony Cesar

Records (league and overall): Edmonds Woodway 9-0-0, 9-0-1; Snohomish 1-6-1, 1-6-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Cedarcrest; Friday, April 14; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cedarcrest 2-1

Mountlake Terrace goals:

Riki Kobiyashi (2)

Mountlake Terrace assists:

Justin Ho

Records (league and overall) Mountlake Terrace 4-4-1, 4-5-1; Cedarcrest 0-6-2, 0-6-4

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday, April 14; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Meadowdale defeated Cascade 2-1

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 3-3-3, 3-4-3; Cascade 4-4-1, 4-5-1

Meadowdale next game: vs Snohomish; Friday, April 14; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 4-1

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 8-1-0, 8-1-1; Lynnwood 3-6, 3-7

Lynnwood next game: vs Cascade; Friday, April 14; 7:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium

Girls tennis

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 6-1

Singles:

Katelynn Wyckoff (M) defeated Cami Sikora (S) 6-4, 6-4

Megan McMullen (S) defeated Grace Gilman (M) 6-2, 6-4

Zoe Greenzweig (S) defeated Aasha Lee (M) 6-4, 6-0

Melinda Lee (S) defeated Emie Shepherd (M) 6-7 (6-8), 7-5, 6-4

Doubles:

Claire Mitchell/Lily Haessler (S) defeated Sabrina Reonal/Parsini Rai (M) 6-4, 6-0

Sofia Francescutti/Delaney Davis (S) defeated Bella Tang/Emily Nong (M) 6-0, 6-4

Kennedy Powell/Nur Bajai (S) defeated Hanna Boualamallah/Jasmine Mudaliar (M) 6-2, 3-6, 6-4

Records: Shorecrest 4-3; Lynnwood 0-5

Meadowdale next match: at Shorewood; Thursday, April 13; 3:30 p.m.

Shorewood at Lynnwood- postponed

Rescheduled for Tuesday, April 18; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Lynnwood next match: vs Meadowdale; Monday, April 17; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Boys golf

Gamble Sands Golf Invite at Gamble Sands Golf Course

Edmonds-Woodway, Jackson, Meadowdale and Shorewood

No results reported

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, April 12; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

Meadowdale next match: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, April 13; 3 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course

