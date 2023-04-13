High school sports roundup for April 10-11, 2023

Monday, April 10
Softball
Glacier Peak defeated Lynnwood 19-2
Glacier Peak highlights:
Ashleigh Wojcik: HR
Bri Titus: HR
Faith Jordan: 5 innings pitched, 6 strikeouts. Also hit a double at the plate
Liala Carpenter: 2B
Records: Glacier Peak 8-0; Lynnwood 3-5
Lynnwood next game: at Arlington; Wednesday, April 12; 4 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace at Snohomish- postponed
Game rescheduled for Monday, April 17; 4 p.m. at Snohomish High School
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Cedarcrest; Wednesday, April 12; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Edmonds-Woodway at Cedarcrest- postponed
No announcement on when the game will be rescheduled
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Snohomish; Wednesday, April 12; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Tuesday, April 11
Softball
Everett defeated Meadowdale 6-5
Everett pitching highlights:
Taylor Millar: 14 K
Everett hitting highlights:
Taylor Millar: 2B, R
Riannon Botz: 2B, 2 RBI
Ruby Wacker: 1 for 2, 2 RBI
Shayne Hoekendorf: 3B
Meadowdale hitting highlights:
Destiny Emery: 1 for 3, HR, 2 RBI
Peyton Fry: 2B, RBI
Mia Cantu: 2 for 3, R
Records (league and overall): Everett 3-1, 4-4; Meadowdale 3-1, 5-4
Meadowdale next game: at Monroe; Thursday, April 13; 4 p.m.
Boys soccer
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Snohomish 6-1
Edmonds-Woodway goals:
Anand Raghu, Isaac Parreno, Andrew Montero, Richard Duncan, Hector Perez-Toro, Kincaid Sund
Edmonds-Woodway assists:
Richard Duncan, Alex Plumis (2), Kincaid Sund, Anand Raghu, Antony Cesar
Records (league and overall): Edmonds Woodway 9-0-0, 9-0-1; Snohomish 1-6-1, 1-6-3
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Cedarcrest; Friday, April 14; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Mountlake Terrace defeated Cedarcrest 2-1
Mountlake Terrace goals:
Riki Kobiyashi (2)
Mountlake Terrace assists:
Justin Ho
Records (league and overall) Mountlake Terrace 4-4-1, 4-5-1; Cedarcrest 0-6-2, 0-6-4
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday, April 14; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Meadowdale defeated Cascade 2-1
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 3-3-3, 3-4-3; Cascade 4-4-1, 4-5-1
Meadowdale next game: vs Snohomish; Friday, April 14; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 4-1
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 8-1-0, 8-1-1; Lynnwood 3-6, 3-7
Lynnwood next game: vs Cascade; Friday, April 14; 7:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium
Girls tennis
Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 6-1
Singles:
Katelynn Wyckoff (M) defeated Cami Sikora (S) 6-4, 6-4
Megan McMullen (S) defeated Grace Gilman (M) 6-2, 6-4
Zoe Greenzweig (S) defeated Aasha Lee (M) 6-4, 6-0
Melinda Lee (S) defeated Emie Shepherd (M) 6-7 (6-8), 7-5, 6-4
Doubles:
Claire Mitchell/Lily Haessler (S) defeated Sabrina Reonal/Parsini Rai (M) 6-4, 6-0
Sofia Francescutti/Delaney Davis (S) defeated Bella Tang/Emily Nong (M) 6-0, 6-4
Kennedy Powell/Nur Bajai (S) defeated Hanna Boualamallah/Jasmine Mudaliar (M) 6-2, 3-6, 6-4
Records: Shorecrest 4-3; Lynnwood 0-5
Meadowdale next match: at Shorewood; Thursday, April 13; 3:30 p.m.
Shorewood at Lynnwood- postponed
Rescheduled for Tuesday, April 18; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Lynnwood next match: vs Meadowdale; Monday, April 17; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Boys golf
Gamble Sands Golf Invite at Gamble Sands Golf Course
Edmonds-Woodway, Jackson, Meadowdale and Shorewood
No results reported
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, April 12; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course
Meadowdale next match: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, April 13; 3 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course
— Compiled by Steve Willits
