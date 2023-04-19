High school sports roundup for April 17, 2023

Baseball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 9-2

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Jack Gripentrog: 3 for 4, 2B, R, 2 RBI

Matthew Meadows: 2 for 4, 2B, R, 2 RBI

Bede Bresee: 2 for 4, 2B, R, RBI

Tyler Shankle: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, RBI

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Dayton Nickolson: 5 IP, H, R, 4 BB, 6 K, winning pitcher

Hunter Michaelson: 2 IP, H, K

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 5-5, 8-8; Lynnwood 4-5,5-10

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Wednesday, April 19; 4 p.m. at Meridian Park

Lynnwood next game: vs Meadowdale; Wednesday, April 19; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Meadowdale defeated Cedarcrest 5-4

Meadowdale hitting highlights:

Jacob Armstrong-George: 1 for 3, 2 BB, 2 R, SB

Isaiah Kepoo-Sebate: 1 for 4, BB, 2B, R

John O’Connell: 0 for 1, 3 BB, 2 R

Nolan Webster: 1 for 2, BB, 2 RBI, SF

Nic Zardis: 0 for 3, 2 BB

Broderick Bluhm: 0 for 3, BB, HBP, 2 SB

Jayden Costa: 1 for 2, 3 BB, 2B

Andrew Wells: 1 for 2

Meadowdale pitching highlights:

Isaiah Kepoo-Sabate: 3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, K

Broderick Bluhm: 3 IP, H, ER, BB, 5 K

Benjamin Bjornstad: IP, BB, 2 K

Jonas Toler: IP, H, 0 ER, winning pitcher

Cedarcrest hitting highlights:

JJ Polacek: 1 for 1, 3 BB, 2B, 2 R, SB

Mags Byars: 1 for 2, BB, HBP

Charlie Stainaker: 0 for 3, HBP, R, SB

Luke Thompson: 1 for 3, BB

Reed Gilmore: 1 for 3, RBI

Cedarcrest pitching highlights:

Luke Thompson: 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 5 BB, 4 K

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 5-5, 9-8; Cedarcrest 2-8, 3-11

Meadowdale next game: at Lynnwood; Wednesday, April 19; 4 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway vs Shorecrest- postponed

Game rescheduled: at Shorecrest; Tuesday, April 18; 7 p.m.

Softball

Meadowdale defeated Marysville Pilchuck 18-2

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 5-1, 7-4; Marysville Pilchuck 1-5, 4-6

Meadowdale next game: vs Cascade; Wednesday, April 19; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Mountlake Terrace vs Snohomish- postponed

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, April 18; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Girls golf

Burlington-Edison Invite

At Skagit Golf and Country Club

Top 5 Team Scores:

1. Mercer Island 365

2. Kamiak 369

3. Cedarcrest 398

4. Glacier Peak 407

5. Jackson 413

Edmonds School District Team Scores:

7. Meadowdale 436

17. Lynnwood 537

Edmonds-Woodway, did not qualify for team score

Edmonds School District Finishers in Top 20:

T16th Kate Sabarillo (Meadowdale) 99

— Compiled by Steve Willits