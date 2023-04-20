High school sports roundup for April 19, 2023

Softball
Meadowdale defeated Cascade 7-4
Meadowdale hitting highlights:
Analise Griffiths: 2 for 2, 2 BB, 2B, 2 R, RBI
Olivia Feistel: 2 for 3, HR, R, 2 RBI
Jaeden Sajec: 1 for 3, 2B, 3 RBI
Destiny Emery: 1 for 3, 2B
Meadowdale pitching highlights:
Olivia Feistel: 7 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 K
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 6-1, 8-4; Cascade 7-1, 9-4
Meadowdale next game: at Shorecrest; Friday, April 21; 4 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway vs Cedarcrest, postponed
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Marysville Getchell; Friday, April 21; 4 p.m.
Baseball
Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 12-1 (6 innings)
Meadowdale pitching highlights:
Tristan Dodds: 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER
Meadowdale hitting highlights:
Nolan Webster: 2 for 2, HBP, 2B, 3 RBI
John O’Connell: 3B, 2 RBI
Jacob Armstrong-George: 2 for 3, 2 RBI, SB
Isaiah Kepoo-Sebate: 1 for 4, 2 R, RBI, SB
Jayden Costa: 1 for 2, 2 BB, 2 R
Broderick Bluhm: 1 for 3, BB, R
Nic Zardis: 1 for 5, R, RBI
Tristan Dodds: BB, R, RBI
Lynnwood pitching highlights:
Gavin Harrington: 5 IP, 8 K
Lynnwood hitting highlights:
Jace Hampson: 1 for 3, R
Douglas McGuire: RBI
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 6-5, 10-8; Lynnwood 4-6, 5-11
Next game: Lynnwood at Meadowdale; Friday, April 21; 4 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cascade 11-1
Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:
Jens Simonsen: 5.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 10 K
Luke Wanke: .2 IP, 2 K
Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:
Grant Oliver: 2 for 3, 2 R, 3 RBI, SB, SF
Diego Escandon: 2 for 4, 3B, R, 2 RBI, 2 SB
Drew Warner: 2 for 4, 2 R, 2 RBI, SB
Cruz Escandon: 2 for 2, BB, 2 R
Thomas Shults: 1 for 2, RBI, 2 SAC
Kohl Gruender: 1 for 2, 2B, SAC
Toshi Gilginas: 1 for 3, 2 R
Dylan Schlenger: 0 for 2, R, RBI, SF
Jens Simonsen: 0 for 2, 2 BB, RBI
Andreas Simonsen: R, SB
Cascade hitting highlights:
Manny Molina: 1 for 3, R
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 10-1, 13-5; Cascade 1-9, 2-13
Next game: Cascade at Edmonds-Woodway: Friday, April 21; 6 p.m.
Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 1-0 (8 innings)
Blake Gettmann laid down a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Stormrays the victory over the Hawks.
Shorewood pitching highlights:
Logan Anderson: 7.2 IP, 0 R, 7 K
Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Tyler Song: 7 IP, 2 H, 1 R
Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Rominic Quiban: 3 for 4, 2 SB
Talan Zenk: 2 for 3, 3 SB
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 9-2, 12-5; Mountlake Terrace 5-6, 8-9
Next game: Shorewood at Mountlake Terrace; Friday, April 21; 4 p.m.
Girls tennis
Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-0
Singles:
Katelynne Wyckoff (Mead) defeated Kayla Apostol (MT) 6-0, 6-1
Grace Gilman (Mead) defeated Ase Nat (MT) 6-3, 6-2
Aasha Lee (Mead) defeated Julia Mejino (MT) 6-2, 6-0
Emie Shepherd (Mead) defeated Lucero Sandoval (MT) 6-1, 6-0
Doubles:
Parsini Rai/Bella Tang (Mead) defeated Marion Tate/Angela Grachev (MT) 6-1, 7-5
Hana Boualamallah/Jasmine Mudaliar (Mead) defeated Nina Dodgin/Lucia Garcia-Mendez (MT) 6-0, 7-6
Emily Nong/Angela Tan (Mead) defeatd Katelyn Thomas/Tramahn Ho (MT) 6-0, 6-3
Records: Meadowdale 3-4; Mountlake Terrace 0-7
Meadowdale next match: at Lynnwood; Friday April 21; 3:30 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Lynnwood; Monday April 24; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 6-1
Singles:
Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Rylie Gettman (S) 6-1, 6-4
Emily Lin (S) defeated Isis Liaw (EW) 6-1, 6-1
Lindsay Rand (S) defeated Joyce Ho (EW) 6-1, 6-1
Sophia Serwold (S) defeated Sophia Russell-Hoff (MT) 6-0, 6-2
Doubles:
Emma Okamura/Emma Nelson (S) defeated Natalie Colobong/Luisa Cano (EW) 2-6, 6-1, 6-2
Alex Mignogna/Mari Brittle (S) defeated Julie Anders/Natalie Yockey (EW) 6-2, 6-2
Amelia Uran/Reese Johnson (S) defeated Rashni Gill/Marisa Druxman (EW) 6-0, 6-3
Records: Shorewood 9-0; Edmonds-Woodway 4-3
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorecrest; Friday, April 21; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 6-1
Singles:
Cami Sikora (S) defeated Hannah Douglas (L) 6-0, 6-1
Odko Altangeral (L) defeated Megan McMullen (S) 6-3, 3-6, 11-9
Zoe Greenzweig (S) defeated Rose Tulga (L) 6-2, 6-0
Haneen Faraj (S) defeated Cece Camacho (L) 6-0, 6-1
Doubles:
Sofia Francescutti/Delaney Davis (S) defeated Kalyani Blackwell/Semhal Beyere (L) 6-2, 6-0
Claire Mitchell/Lily Haessler (S) defeated Sobo Thoy/Adrianna Safarova (L) 6-0, 6-2
Kennedy Powell/Nur Bajrai (S) defeated Lexi Williams/Caitlin Weeks (L) 6-0, 6-1
Records: Shorecrest 5-4; Lynnwood 0-7
Lynnwood next match: vs Meadowdale; Friday, April 21; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Girls golf
Edmonds-Woodway vs Shorecrest; At Nile Golf Course
No results reported
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Lynnwood; Tuesday, April 25; 3:30 p.m. at Nile Golf Course
Boys golf
Mountlake Terrace vs Cedarcrest; at Nile Golf Course
No results reported
Mountlake Terrace next match: Edmonds Cup vs Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood and Meadowdale; Tuesday, April 25; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course
— Compiled by Steve Willits
