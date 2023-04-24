High school sports roundup for April 21-22, 2023

April 21
Baseball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cascade 2-0
Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:
Drew Warner: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 K, complete game shutout
Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:
Drew Warner: 2 for 2, BB
Kohl Gruender: RBI
Grant Oliver: 1 for 3, 2B
Cascade pitching highlights:
Manny Molina: 6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 K
Cascade hitting highlights:
Connor Shurts: 2 for 3
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 11-1, 14-5; Cascade 1-11, 2-15
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday, April 25; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 4-0
Meadowdale pitching highlights:
Nic Zardis: 7 IP, 3 H, 6 K, complete game shutout
Meadowdale hitting highlights:
Jayden Costa: 1 for 3, 2B, 2 RBI
Nolan Webster: 1 for 2, RBI
Jacob Armstrong-George: 1 for 2, BB, R
Lynnwood pitching highlights:
Keenan Masters: 6 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 5 K
Lynnwood hitting highlights:
Jace Hampson: 2 for 3, 2B
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 7-5, 11-8; Lynnwood 5-7, 6-12
Meadowdale next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday April 25; 4:00 p.m.
Lynnwood next game: at Shorecrest; Tuesday, April 25; 6:30 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorewood 3-1
Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Dayton Nickolson: 7 IP, 1 R, 3 K
Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Talan Zenk: HR
Bede Bresee: 1 for 3, RBI
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 6-6, 9-9; Shorewood 9-3, 12-6
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Cascade; Tuesday, April 25; 6 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Softball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Arlington 10-5
Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Cameron Dunn: 4 for 5, 2 HR, 7 RBI
Amaya Johnson: 3 for 3, 3 2B, 2 R, RBI
Kyleigh Smith: 3 for 4, R
Delia Glover: 3 for 4, R
Mya Sheffield: 2 for 4, 2 R
Kaylee Mitchell: 2 for 4, 2 R, RBI
Hailey Taron: 1 for 3, BB, 2 R, RBI
Arlington hitting highlights:
Tayler Stevens: 2 for 3, 2 HR, 4 RBI
Emmaly Morris: 3 for 4, HR
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 6-2, 8-4; Arlington 4-5, 7-7
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Edmonds-Woodway
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Getchell 14-10
Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:
Hazel Mills: 4 for 5
Ella Campbell: 4 for 5
Marysville Getchell hitting highlights:
Teagan Carroll: 2 for 4, HR
Lilyana Balgos: 4 for 5
Emme Witter: 2 for 4, 3B
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 4-4, 8-4; Marysville Getchell 4-4, 6-6
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, April 25; 4:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 21-5
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 7-1, 9-4; Shorecrest 0-10, 4-11
Boys soccer
Edmonds-Woodway tied Shorewood 1-1
Edmonds-Woodway goal: Andrew Montero (PK)
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 11-0-1, 11-0-2; Shorewood 11-0-1, 12-0-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Arlington; Tuesday, April 25; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale defeated Marysville Pilchuck 5-1
Meadowdale stats:
CJ Obieze: 3 goals and 1 assist
Maximo Falagan: 1 goal and 2 assists
Soren Anderson: 1 goal
Cole More: 2 assists
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 5-3-4, 5-4-4; Marysville Pilchuck 7-4-1, 7-4-2
Meadowdale next game: vs Everett; Tuesday, April 25; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Lynnwood defeated Marysville Getchell 2-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 4-8, 4-9; Marysville Getchell 1-10-1, 1-10-2
Lynnwood next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, April 25; 6 p.m.
Monroe defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-2
No results reported
Records (league and overall): Monroe 7-2-3, 7-3-3; Mountlake Terrace 4-6-2, 4-7-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Stanwood; Tuesday, April 25; 7 p.m.
Girls tennis
Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 6-1
Singles:
Katelynn Wyckoff (M) defeated Rose Tulga (L) 6-1, 6-2
Emie Shepherd (M) defeated Adrianna Safarova (L) 6-1, 6-3
Bella Tang (M) defeated Sobo Thoy (L) 6-1, 6-1
Emily Nong (M) defeated Kayden Simbulan (L) 6-1, 6-2
Doubles:
Parsini Rai/Jasmine Mudaliar (M) defeated Kalyani Blackwell/Semhal Beyere (L) 6-2, 2-6, 10-8
Kristen Neri/Angela Ton (M) defeated Vy Bui/Leah Kibuta (L) 6-1, 7-5
Lexi Williams/Caitlin Weeks (L) defeated Tiffany Nguyen/Helena Prayogo (M) 0-6, 6-2, 14-12
Records: Meadowdale 3-4; Lynnwood 0-8
Meadowdale next match: at Cascade; Monday April 24; 3:30 p.m.
Lynnwood next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Monday, April 24; 3:30 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 5-2
Singles:
Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Cami Sikora (S) 6-0, 6-2
Isis Liaw (EW) defeated Claire Mitchell (S) 6-1, 6-3
Lily Haessler (S) defeated Joyce Ho (EW) 6-2, 6-1
Zoe Greenzweig (S) defeated Julie Anders (EW) 3-6, 7-6 (7-1), 10-4
Doubles:
Natalie Colobong/Luisa Cano (EW) defeated Sofia Frencescutti/Delaney Davis (S) 6-2, 6-3
Natalie Yockey/Mekenna Cook (EW) defeated Nur Bajrai-Haley Cox (S) 6-1, 6-2
Rashni Gill/Marisa Druxman (EW) defeated Karsin Hutchins/Rina Issac (S) 6-0, 4-6, 10-4
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 5-3; Shorecrest 5-5
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Monday, April 24; 3:30 p.m.
Saturday
Track and field
33rd Annual Eason Invitational (91 schools and over 1,400 athletes)
Team Scores- click below to see results
https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/480182/teamscores
Individual events- click below to see results
https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/480182/results/all
Viking Classic
At Lake Stevens High School
Girls Team Scores:
1. Lake Stevens 166, 2. Arlington 117.5, 3. Eastmont 104, 4. Kent Meridian 56.5, 5. Edmonds-Woodway 50, 6. Squalicum 39, 7. Lake Washington 24, 8. Capital 1
Boys Team Scores:
1. Lake Stevens 208.5, 2. Arlington 133.5, 3. Squalicum 66, 4. Eastmont 64.5, 5. Kent Meridian 18.5, 6. Edmonds-Woodway 15, 7. Lake Washington 11, 8. Capital 8
Click Below for event results:
https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/482745/results/all
Softball
Snohomish defeated Meadowdale 9-1
Snohomish pitching highlights:
Skyla Bristol: 4 IP, 1 R, 9 K
Abby Edwards: 3 IP, 0 R, 3 K
Snohomish hitting highlights:
Skyla Bristol: 3 H, 2B, 2 RBI
Evy Massena: 2 HR, 3 RBI
Emma Hansen: HR
— Compiled by Steve Willits
