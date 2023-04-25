High school sports roundup for April 24, 2023

Girls tennis

Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-1

Singles:

Hannah Douglas (L) defeated Marion Tate (MT) 6-2, 6-0

Leah Kibuta (L) defeated Asenat Ghebru (MT) 2-6, 7-5, 6-2

Kayla Apostol (MT) defeated Rose Tulga (L) 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7-3)

Kaitlyn Lopez (L) defeated Katelyn Thomas (MT) 5-7, 6-3, 7-5

Doubles:

Kalyani Blackwell/Semhal Beyere (L) defeated Nina Dodgin/Lucia Garcia-Mendez (MT) 6-4, 6-3

Kayden Simbulan/Jordan Quinones (L) defeated Lucero Sandoval/Julia Mejino (MT) 6-2, 6-3

Sobo Thoy/Adrianna Safarova (L) defeated Tramahn Ho/Heran Legesse (MT) 6-4, 6-4

Records: Lynnwood 1-8; Mountlake Terrace 0-7

Lynnwood next match: vs Cascade; Wednesday, April 26; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, April 26; 4 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Cascade 5-2

Singles:

Katelyn Wyckoff (M) defeated Tanya Germanova (C) 6-2, 6-1

Grace Gilman (M) defeated Eden Jane Yubal (C) 6-2, 6-1

Aasha Lee (M) defeated Genevieve Albino (C) 6-3, 6-4

Sophia Manabat (C) defeated Emie Shepherd (M) 6-3, 6-3

Doubles:

Parsini Rai/Bella Tang (M) defeated Elena Scordamaglia/Kristina Dmitruk (C) 2-6, 7-5, 6-4

Ania Porte/Laurene Bogne (C) defeated Hanaa Boualamallah/Jasmine Mudaliar (M) 6-3, 6-3

Emily Nong/Angela Ton (M) defeated Cindy Le/Tiffany Ho (C) 6-1, 6-1

Records: Meadowdale 4-4; Cascade 2-9

Meadowdale next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday, April 26; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 4-3

Singles:

Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Bella Villarreal-Elizondo (AM) 6-1, 6-2

Meiweya Amazona (AM) defeated Joyce Ho (EW) 6-2, 6-2

Samantha Kwok (AM) defeated Sophia Russell-Hoff (EW) 6-0, 6-3

Shan Camarillo (AM) defeated Michelle Ganzorig (EW) 7-6 (3-7) 6-3, 6-3

Doubles:

Luisa Cano/Julie Anders (EW) defeated Tanya Reyes/Thea Seckinger (AM) 6-0, 6-1

Natalie Yockey/Makenna Cook (EW) defeated Ava Faulk/Tatum Russell (AM) 6-1, 6-2

Rashni Gill/Marisa Druxman (EW) defeated Ireland Towne/Audrey Russell (AM) 6-3, 6-3

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 5-3; Archbishop Murphy 4-6

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Meadowdale; Wednesday, April 26; 3:30 p.m.

Girls golf

Mountlake Terrace defeated Archbishop Murphy 236-250

Top 3 Individuals

1. Allison Dumo (MT) 40

2. Morgan Damschen (MT) 58

3. Megan Cisneros (AM) 59

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Cedarcrest; Thursday, May 4; 3 p.m. at Blue Heron Golf Course

Meadowdale vs Cedarcrest- no results reported

Meadowdale next match: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, May 3; 3:30 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course

Girls softball

Cedarcrest defeated Meadowdale 13-0 (5)

Cedarcrest hitting highlights:

Madison Knowles: 2B, 2 HR

Cedarcrest pitching highlights:

Emma Duke: 5 K

Lynnwood pitching highlights:

Kali McCloud: 3 K

Records (league and overall): Cedarcrest 6-3, 7-5; Lynnwood 2-7, 3-10

Lynnwood next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday April 26; 4 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits