High school sports roundup for April 27, 2023

Boys soccer
Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorewood 2-1 (OT)
Ash Jeffers scored the game winning goal in overtime as the Hawks knocked off the previously unbeaten Stormrays who entered the game ranked 5th in the state. Omar Kongira also scored a goal for Mountlake Terrace.
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 6-6-2, 6-7-2; Shorewood 12-1-1, 13-1-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Arlington; Monday May 1; 5:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Baseball
(End of regular season, playoff games to be announced soon)
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 6-1
Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:
Jens Simonsen: 1 for 3, BB, 2 RBI
Diego Escandon: 2 for 3, 2B, 2 RBI
Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:
Jens Simonsen: 5 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 4 K
Drew Warner: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 5 K
Meadowdale hitting highlights:
Isaiah Kepoo-Sabate: 2 for 3
Malikhi Emery-Henderson: RBI
Meadowdale pitching highlights:
Tristan Dodds: 2.2 IP, 1 H
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 13-1, 16-5; Meadowdale 7-7, 11-10
Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 13-4
Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Talan Zenk: 3 for 5, 2B, 4 RBI, SB
Tyler Shankle: 1 for 3, 2 RBI
Ryan Sturgill: 1 for 3, 2 BB, 2 RBI, SB
Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Owen Meek: 1 IP, 0 R
Jeremy Perreault: 1 IP, 0 R
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 8-6, 11-9; Cascade 1-13, 2-17
Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 4-2
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 8-6, 12-8; Lynnwood 5-9, 6-14
Softball
Meadowdale defeated Stanwood 12-6
Meadowdale hitting highlights:
Analise Griffiths: 3 for 4, 3B, HR, 4 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB
Peyton Fry: 3 for 4, 2B, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI
Madison Mitchell: 2 for 4, R, RBI, SB
Olivia Feistel: 1 for 4, HR, R, 2 RBI
Mackenzie Kim: 1 for 2, HBP, 2B, 2 R
Meadowdale pitching highlights:
Olivia Feistel: complete game, 4 K
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 9-2, 11-5; Stanwood 5-6, 7-9
Meadowdale next game: at Arlington; Monday, May 1; 4 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville-Getchell 14-5
Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Ellie Gilbert: 2 H, HR
Amaya Johnson: 2 H, HR
Delia Glover: 3 for 4
Bri Reyes: 3 for 4
Mya Sheffield: 3 for 4
Marysville-Getchell:
Lilyana Balgos: 3 for 4
Sabrina Neal: 2 for 4
Emme Witter: 2 for 4
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 8-2, 10-4; Marysville Getchell 4-6, 6-8
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Stanwood; Monday, May 1; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 13-1 (5 innings)
Shorewood hitting highlights:
Avery Grutz: 2 for 4, 2B
Yuri Siler: 2 for 4, 2B
Shorewood pitching highlights:
Ellie Van Horn: 5 IP, 1 R, 8 K
Lynnwood hitting highlights:
Malina Holden: 2 for 3, 2B
Nyree Johnson: 3B
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 6-5, 9-6; Lynnwood 2-9, 3-12
Lynnwood next game: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Friday, April 28; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Track and field
Cascade/Edmonds-Woodway/Lynnwood
at Edmonds Stadium
Click below for results:
https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/490663/results/all
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: Shoreline Invitational; Saturday, April 29; 9 a.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Lynnwood next meet: Sunny and 70 Invitational; Saturday, April 29; 10 a.m. at Lakewood High School
Cedarcrest/Everett/Meadowdale
at Cedarcrest High School
Click below for results:
https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/483828/results/all
Meadowdale next meet: Shoreline Invitational; Saturday, April 29; 9 a.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Jackson/Kamiak/Mountlake Terrace
at Everett Memorial Stadium
Click below for results:
https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/486004/results/all
Mountlake Terrace next meet: Shoreline Invitational; Saturday, April 29; 9 a.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Boys golf
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 166-214
No details reported
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, May 4; 3 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course
Lynnwood next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, May 3; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course
— Compiled by Steve Willits
