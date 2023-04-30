High school sports roundup for April 29, 2023

Track and field

Shoreline Invitational

at Shoreline Stadium

Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale and Mountlake teams all participated.

Top Boys Team Scores (over 75 schools)

1. Federal Way 68.33

2. Liberty (Issaquah) 47

3. Arlington 39

4. Seattle Prep 33

5. Skyline 30

Top Girls Team Scores (over 75 schools)

1. Kamiak 50

2. Curtis 49

3. Shorewood 44

4. Issaquah 43

5. Eastlake 38

Click below to see all individual results

https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/481943/results/all

70 and Sunny Invitational

at Lakewood High School

Lynnwood was the only school from the Edmonds School District that participated

Top Boys Team Scores (25 schools)

1. Kamiak 91

2. North Kitsap 69

3. Lakewood 59

4. Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 57.5

5. Lynnwood 47

Top Girls Team Scores (23 schools)

1. Stanwood 110

2. Jackson 82

3. Sehome 79.5

4. King’s 69

5. Cedarcrest 46

6. Lynnwood 45

Click below to see all individual event results

https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/483372/results/all