High school sports roundup for April 3, 2023

Posted: April 4, 2023 1

Baseball

Doubleheader, Game 1: Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cedarcrest 10-5

Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:
Thomas Shults: 3 H, RBI
Jens Simonsen: 2 H, 4 RBI
Grant Oliver: 2 H, 3B, 3 R, RBI
Diego Escandon: 2 RBI

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:
Drew Warner: 6 IP, winning pitcher

Doubleheader, Game 2: Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cedarcrest 11-0 (5 innings)

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:
Dylan Schlenger: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 10 K, 4-0 this season with 3 shutouts

Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:
Grant Oliver: 3B, 2 RBI
Thomas Shults: 3 H, 3B
Diego Escandon: 2 for 2, 2 RBI, 2 SB
Trevelyan Podawiltz: 2 for 2, BB, 2 RBI

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 5-1, 7-2; Cedarcrest 2-2, 3-5
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Jackson; Wednesday, April 5; 6:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 9-0

Meadowdale pitching highlights:
Isaiah Kepoo-Sebate: Complete game two-hit shutout, 6 K

Meadowdale hitting highlights:
Copper Kim: 2 for 4, BB, 3 RBI
Malikai Emery: 2 for 5, 2 R, 2 RBI
Jacob Armstrong-George: 2 for 3, 2 HBP, R, 2 RBI
Jayden Costa: 2 for 3, BB, HBP, 3B, R, RBI
Broderick Bluhm: 2 for 3, 2 BB, 2 R, 2 SB
Andrew Wells: 1 for 3, BB, R

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 3-1, 7-4; Mountlake Terrace 2-2, 5-4
Meadowdale next game: at Shorecrest; Wednesday, April 5; 4 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Cedarcrest; Wednesday, April 5; 4 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 8-1

Shorewood pitching highlights:
Logan Armstrong: 6 IP, 1 R, 14 K

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 4-2, 6-4; Lynnwood 0-4, 1-9
Lynnwood next game: vs Cascade; Wednesday, April 5; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Softball

Lynnwood defeated Shorecrest 10-7

Lynnwood hitting highlights:
Sydney Weitkamp: 4 for 4, 2B, 2 HR (one was an inside the park HR)
Ashara Taylor: 3 for 4, 2B
Malina Holden: 2B

Lynnwood pitching highlights:
Sydney Weitkamp: Complete game, 7 K

Shorecrest hitting highlights:
Lyla Ann Taing: 3 for 4
Kyah Easton: 3 for 4, HR

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 1-2, 2-4; Shorecrest 0-2, 4-3
Lynnwood next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday, April 5; 4 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Edmonds-Woodway 10-5
No details reported

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 1-2, 4-4; Edmonds-Woodway 2-3, 4-3
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mariner; Wednesday, April 5; 4:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Cascade defeated Mountlake Terrace 11-0
No details reported

Records (league and overall): Cascade 4-0, 6-3; Mountlake Terrace 2-1, 4-3
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynnwood; Wednesday, April 5; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Snohomish vs Meadowdale; postponed
Meadowdale next game: vs Kamiak; Wednesday, April 5; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME