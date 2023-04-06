High school sports roundup for April 4, 2023

Boys soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 3-0

Edmonds-Woodway goals:

Ben Hanson

Victor Ibarra

Richard Duncan

Assists:

Ben Hanson

Victor Ibarra

Edmonds-Woodway shutout goalkeeper:

Gabriel Wilhem

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 7-0-0, 7-0-1; Meadowdale 1-3-3, 1-4-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, April 6; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale next game: vs Lynnwood; Thursday April 6; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 2-1

Mountlake Terrace goals:

Job Astudillo

Riki Kobiyashi

Mountlake Terrace assist:

Fidel Tewolde

Lynnwood goal:

Liam Kennedy

Lynnwood assist:

Eric Ly

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-3-1, 3-4-1; Lynnwood 3-4-0, 3-5-0

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, April 6; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood next game: vs Meadowdale; Thursday, April 6; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits