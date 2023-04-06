High school sports roundup for April 4, 2023

Edmonds-Woodway goals:
Ben Hanson
Victor Ibarra
Richard Duncan
Assists:
Ben Hanson
Victor Ibarra
Edmonds-Woodway shutout goalkeeper:
Gabriel Wilhem
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 7-0-0, 7-0-1; Meadowdale 1-3-3, 1-4-3
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, April 6; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale next game: vs Lynnwood; Thursday April 6; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-3-1, 3-4-1; Lynnwood 3-4-0, 3-5-0
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, April 6; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Lynnwood next game: vs Meadowdale; Thursday, April 6; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
