High school sports roundup for April 5, 2023

Softball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mariner 11-1

Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:

Vilhemine Magne: 2 for 3, 2B, 4 RBI

Mallry Melin: 2 H, 2 R

Taylor Pastega: 2B, 2 RBI

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 5-3; Mariner 0-8

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Cedarcrest; Monday, April 10; 4 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 13-11

Lynnwood hitting highlights:

Ashara Taylor: 2 for 4, BB, 2 HR, 3 R, 6 RBI

Nyree Johnson: 2 for 2, BB, R, HR, 3 RBI

Sydney Weitkamp: 3 for 4, BB, 3 R, 2 RBI

Malina Holden: 2 for 4, BB, 2 2B, 3R

Briar Knoth: 2 for 4, BB, 3R

Lynnwood pitching highlights:

Weitkamp: winning pitcher, 7 IP, 6 K

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Kyleigh Smith: 3 for 5, HR, R, 6 RBI

Amaya Johnson: 2 for 4, BB, HR, 3 R, 2 RBI

Mya Sheffield: 2 for 4, HR, R, RBI

Bri Reyes: 2 for 5, 2 2B, 2 RBI

Delia Glover: 2 for 5, 3 R

Hailey Taron: 2 for 3, BB

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 2-2, 3-4; Mountlake Terrace 2-2, 4-4

Lynnwood next game: vs Glacier Peak; Monday, April 10; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Snohomish; Monday, April 10; 4 p.m.

Kamiak defeated Meadowdale 26-2 (5 innings)

Kamiak hitting highlights:

Scarlette Chapman: 4 H, 2B, 2 HR, 4 R, 5 RBI

Frances Famatiga: 3 H, 4 RBI

Samantha Rohwer: 2 H, 3 RBI

Tyler Karabach: 2 H, 3 RBI

Sammy Porter: 2 H, 3 RBI

Kamiak pitching highlights:

Synclair Mawudeku: winning pitcher, 3 IP

Meadowdale hitting highlights:

Analise Griffiths: 2 2B, RBI

Madison Mitchell: 2 H

Records: Kamiak 12-0; Meadowdale 5-3

Meadowdale next game: at Everett; Tuesday, April 11; 7 p.m. at Lincoln Field

Baseball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cedarcrest 4-3

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Talan Zenk: 2 for 3, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 SB

Rominic Quiban: 3 H, 4 SB

Tyler Shankle: 2 for 2, 2B, 2 RBI

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Dayton Nickolson: 6.2 IP, 3 R, 11 K, winning pitcher

Tyler Song: .1 IP, save

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-2, 6-4; Cedarcrest 2-3, 3-6

Next Game: Cedarcrest at Mountlake Terrace; Friday, April 7; 4 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Cascade 6-3

Lynnwood hitting highlights:

Keenan Masters: HR, 3 RBI

Jace Hampson: 2 H

Jaxon Kaulfuss: 2 H

Sergio Navarro: 2 H

Lynnwood pitching highlights:

Hunter Penrose: 5.1 IP, 1 ER, 7 K

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 1-4, 2-9; Cascade 1-4, 2-8

Next game: Lynnwood at Cascade; Friday, April 7; 4 p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 8-7

Shorecrest hitting highlights:

Hudson Cunningham: 2B

Shorecrest pitching highlights:

Hudson Cunningham: winning pitcher

Dillon Carrell: save

Meadowdale hitting highlights:

Malihki Emery-Henderson: 2B, 3 RBI

Nic Zardis: 2 H, 2B

Isaiah Kepoo-Sebate: 3B

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 2-3, 6-5; Meadowdale 3-2, 7-5

Next game: Shorecrest at Meadowdale; Friday, April 7; 4 p.m.

Jackson defeated Edmonds-Woodway 4-1

Jackson hitting highlights:

Evan Mothersbaugh: 2 RBI

Micah Coleman: 2 for 4, 2 2B, R, RBI

Jackson pitching highlights:

Chase Halvorsen: 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K, winning pitcher

Kellan Johns: 3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K, save

Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:

Jens Simonsen: 1 for 3, SB

Cruz Escandon: 0-2, BB, R, SB

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:

Jens Simonsen: 3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Finn Crawford: 3.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, BB, 4 K

Records: Jackson 8-1; Edmonds-Woodway 7-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Kamiak; Friday, April 7; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits