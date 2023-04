High school sports roundup for April 8, 2023

Baseball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Kentridge 4-1

At T-Mobile Park

Edmonds-Woodway pitching statistics (seven pitchers each throwing one inning):

Dylan Schlenger: 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K

Drew Warner: 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Jens Simonsen: 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

Lukas Wanke: 1 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Finn Crawford: 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K

William Alseth: 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Isaak Haverlock: 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Edmonds-Woodway offense highlights:

Grant Oliver: 1 for 2, 2B, R, RBI

Toshi Gilginas: 1 for 2, 2B, R

Dylan Schlenger: 1 for 2, RBI

Thomas Shults: 2 for 2

Jens Simonsen: 1 for 2

Pablo Ferreria-Hernandez: 0-2, R, SB

Lukas Wanke: 0 for 1, R, SB

Drew Warner: 0 for 2, RBI

Andreas Simonsen: 0 for 0, BB, SB

Luke Boland: 0 for 1, BB

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 8-4; Kentridge 4-8

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, April 11; 4 p.m.

O’Dea defeated Mountlake Terrace 5-4

Mountlake Terrace pitching stats:

Jack Glover: 2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

Braden Thompson: 2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

Robert Swan: 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Tyler Shankle: 2 for 3, BB, R, SB

Bede Bresee: 1 for 3, HBP, 2 R, 2 SB

Ryan Melgardshagen: 1 for 2, R, RBI, 2 SB

Riley Norton: 1 for 3, HBP

Talan Zenk: 0 for 1, 2 BB, HBP, 2 SB

Ethan Swenson: 0 for 3, BB, SB

Jeremy Perreault: 0 for 1, RBI, SB

Matthew Meadows: 0 for 2, BB, HBP

Records: O’Dea 4-5; Mountlake Terrace 7-5

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, April 11; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Track & Field

Birger Solberg Invitational

At Civic Stadium in Bellingham- featuring 36 schools including Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace

Click here for details.

Meadowdale next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway and Shorecrest; Thursday, April 13; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Everett and Marysville Getchell; Thursday, April 13; 3:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium

— Compiled by Steve Willits