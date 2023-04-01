High school sports roundup for March 30, 2023

First baseman William Alseth gets ready for action during Edmonds-Woodway High School’s baseball game vs. Lynnwood Thursday at EWHS. (Photos by Rob Simonsen)
Left-handed pitcher Jens Simonsen got the start for the Warriors.
Lynnwood shortstop Jayce Hampson holds Edmonds pinch runner Dre Simonsen close to second base.
Finn Crawford came in as a relief pitcher and threw four shutout innings Thursday.

Baseball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 4-3 (9 innings)

Sophomore Luke Boland scored the game-winning run all the way from first base on a bunt off the bat of freshman Cruz Escandon as the Warriors swept the two-game series from the Royals.

E-W freshman Trevelyan Podawiltz led off the ninth inning and reached base on an error. Boland then entered the game as a pinch runner, replacing Podawiltz. Escandon next laid down a bunt along the third-base line and was thrown out at first base. Meanwhile Boland was off and running to second base on the bunt and continued toward third when he realized that no one was covering the base. The Royals fielder at first base tried to rush a throw over to third base, however the ball went uncaught, allowing Boland to continue home for the game-winning run.

Warriors freshman pitcher Finn Crawford picked up his first varsity victory, throwing four shutout innings to close out the game. Crawford did not allow any hits, as his only base runners were from a walk and a hit batter. He also struck out three.

Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:
Drew Warner: 2 for 4, 2B, RBI
Jens Simsonsen: 1 for 3, BB, RBI
Diego Escandon, 1 for 4, 3B, R, RBI
Thomas Shults: 1 for 4, 2B, R,

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:
Jens Simonsen: 5 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 4 BB, 2 K
Finn Crawford: 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K

Lynnwood hitting highlights:
Jace Hampson: 2 for 3, 2 BB, 2 2B, R, RBI
Gavin Harrington: 1 for 3, HBP, RBI
Sergio Navarro: 2 for 4

Lynnwood pitching highlights:
Hunter Penrose: 5.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 4 K
Jace Hampson: 3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 6 K

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-1, 5-3; Lynnwood 0-2, 1-7
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Cedarcrest; Saturday, April 1; 2 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood; Saturday April 1; 4 p.m. at Meridian Park Field

Meadowdale defeated Kamiak 5-4

The Mavericks scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning on the way to the non-conference win over the Knights. Broderick Bluhm scored three runs while Andrew Wells and Malikhi Emery-Henderson each contributed two RBI.

Meadowdale hitting highlights:
Broderick Bluhm: 2 for 4, 3B, 3 R, SB
Andrew Wells: 0 for 3, BB, 2 RBI
Malikhi Emery-Henderson: 1 for 4, 2B, 2 RBI, SB
Nolan Webster: 1 for 3, R
Jayden Costa: 1 for 4, 2B

Meadowdale pitching highlights:
Isaiah Kepoo-Sebate: 3.2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 K
Tristan Dodds: winning pitcher, 2.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, K
Cooper Kim: 1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB

Kamiak hitting highlights:
Elijah Bovey: 1 for 1, 2 BB, 2B
Tyler Odegaard: 1 for 4, 2B, 2 RBI
John Hui: 1 for 3, BB, R, 2 SB
Kevin Gee: 0 for 2, 2 BB, R, 2 SB
Atticus Manning: 1 for 3, BB, R, RBI

Kamiak pitching highlights:
Andrew Hernandez: 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K
Elias Russell: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R

Records: Meadowdale 5-4, Kamiak 3-5
Meadowdale next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Saturday, April 1; 1 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Jackson defeated Mountlake Terrace 9-7

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Braeden Swan: 3 for 3, 3 RBI
Matthew Meadows: 3 for 4, RBI, SB

Records: Jackson 6-1; Mountlake Terrace 5-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Meadowdale; Saturday, April 1; 1 p.m.

Softball

Meadowdale defeated Archbishop Murphy 11-1

Meadowdale pitching highlights:
Jaeden Sajec: 7 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

Meadowdale hitting highlights:
Destiny Emery: 2 for 3, HR, R, 4 RBI
Madison Mitchell: 3 for 4, 3 R
Peyton Fry: 2 for 5, 2B, 3 RBI
Jaeden Sajec: 1 for 5, 3B, 3 RBI
Mia Cantu: 1 for 3, 2 BB, R
Mackenzie Kim: 1 for 4, 2B, 2 R
Analise Griffiths: 3 runs

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-0, 4-2; Archbiship Murphy 0-2, 3-4

Stanwood defeated Lynnwood 11-3
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Stanwood 2-1, 3-3; Lynnwood 0-2, 1-4

Boys golf

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 183-196
At Jackson Park Golf Course

Top 5 Individual Scores:
1. Jaxon Dubiel (MT) 42
2. Sam Treperinas (MT) 44
3. Ethan Dumo (MT) 45
4. Preston Holman (S) 46
5. Keaine Silimon (S) 49

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Lynnwood; Tuesday, April 11; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

Edmonds-Woodway vs Meadowdale- At Nile Golf Course
No details reported
Edmonds-Woodway next match: Gamble Sands Golf Invite; Tuesday, April 11; 1 p.m. at Gamble Sands Golf Course
Meadowdale next match: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, April 13; 3 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course

Track & Field

Jackson/Mountlake Terrace/Shorecrest
At Shoreline Stadium

Girls Team Scores:
Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 92-51
Jackson defeated Mountlake Terrace 101-47

Boys Team Scores:
Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 88-57
Jackson defeated Mountlake Terrace 90.5-54.5

Click below for event results
www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/488392/results/all

Meadowdale/Lynnwood/Shorewood
At Edmonds Stadium

Girls Team Scores:
1. Shorewood 78
2. Lynnwood 54
3. Meadowdale 27

Boys Team Scores:
1. Shorewood 70
2. Meadowdale 51
3. Lynnwood 30

Click below for event results
www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/490659/results/all

Arlington/Edmonds-Woodway/Everett
At Everett Memorial Stadium

Team scores not available

Click below for complete results
www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/486001/results/all

Girls tennis

Kamiak defeated Edmonds-Woodway 4-3

Singles:
Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Tori Lunbeck (K) 6-1, 6-0
Makana McDonough (K) defeated Isis Liaw (EW) 6-3, 6-4
Lilly Neumeister (K) defeated Maia Ali (EW) 6-0, 6-4
Diya Patel (K) defeated Joyce Ho (EW) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles:
Natalie Colobong/Luisa Cano (EW) defeated Margaret Moon/Rachel Chu (K) 7-6 (7-4), 3-6, 6-4
Natalie Yockey/Makenna Cook (EW) defeated Olivia Lin/Sarah Yun (K) 6-2, 7-5
Esther Yun/Jasmine Ha (K) defeated Sophia Russell/Emily Riggle (EW) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Cascade; Thursday, April 13; 3:30 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits

