High school sports roundup for March 31-April 1, 2023

Meadowdale High School’s Mekhi Kennebrew starts on the mound in a game against Mountlake Terrace at Meadowdale High School field on April 1. (Photos by Joe Christian)
The Mavs’ Andrew Wells (6) waits for the throw to tag a sliding Talan Zenk (10) at second base.
Senior Jonas Toler came in to pitch in relief for Meadowdale.

Terrace’s Talan Zenk (10) and Meadowdale’s Malikhi Emery-Henderson try to focus during a sudden hailstorm that caused a short delay in the game.
Senior Emmanuel Arias-Perez pitches for the Mavs.
Senior Jacob Armstrong-George (2) celebrates his catch of a deep fly ball to left field to hold Terrace scoreless in the top of the seventh inning and maintain the tie.
Meadowdale freshman Isaiah Kepoo-Sebate (1) pulls off an unassisted double play on a ground ball to his shortstop position to shut down Terrace in the top of the eighth inning.
In the bottom of the eighth inning with the score tied at 11, Mavs’ catcher Nolan Webster cracks a single, scoring teammate Cooper Kim from third base and getting the win over the Hawks 12-11.
Cooper Kim (15) scores from third base in the bottom of the eighth inning on a hit by Nolan Webster, and the Mavs celebrate the win over Terrace 12-11.
The Mavs celebrate a hit and RBI by Nolan Webster (11) to take the extra-inning game against Mountlake Terrace.

Saturday, April 1

Baseball

Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 12-11

The Mavericks overcame a seven-run first inning deficit as well as a hailstorm that briefly delayed the game in the second inning to defeat the Hawks in a Wesco South matchup. The two teams are scheduled to conclude their two-game series at Mountlake Terrace on Monday at 4 p.m.

Scoring by inning R H E
Mountlake Terrace 7 0 0 3 0 1 0 0       11 6 3
Meadowdale            4 4 0 0 3 0 0 1       12 12 1

Meadowdale hitting highlights:
Isaiah Keppo-Sebate: 1 for 4, BB, 4 RBI, SB
Andrew Wells: 3 for 4, BB, 3 R, SB
Jacob Armstrong-George: 2 for 4, BB, 3 R, 2 RBI
John O’Connell: 1 for 3, 3 R
Malikhi Emery-Henderson: 1 for 4, BB, 2 R, RBI

Meadowdale pitching highlights:
Jonas Tolar: 2.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, BB, 2 K
Nic Zardis: 2.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
Andrew Wells: 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K, winning pitcher

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Tyler Shankle: 2 for 5, R, 3 RBI
Ethan Swenson: 1 for 3, 2 BB, R, 2 RBI
Talan Zenk: 0 for 1, 4 BB, 3 R, 2 SB
Jeremy Perrault: 1 for 4, BB, HBP, R, RBI, SB
Bede Bresee: 1 for 4, BB, R, RBI

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Tyler Song: 4.1 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, K
Dayton Nickolson: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-1, 6-4; Mountlake Terrace 3-1, 5-3
Next game: Meadowdale at Mountlake Terrace; Monday, April 3; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 9-2

The Stormrays scored eight runs in the second inning on the way their third Wesco South win of the season. Shorewood pitcher Blake Gettman pitched a complete game, allowing five hits, two runs and striking out three. The two teams are scheduled to wrap up their two-game series on Monday afternoon at Lynnwood High School.

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 3-2, 5-4; Lynnwood 0-3, 1-8
Next game: Shorewood at Lynnwood; Monday, April 3; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Friday, March 31

Boys soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Stanwood 5-1

Edmonds-Woodway goals: Andrew Montero (3), Isaac Parreno (2)
Edmonds-Woodway assists: Anand Raghu and Ben Hanson

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 6-0-0, 6-0-1; Stanwood 1-4-0, 1-5-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday, April 4; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood defeated Everett 2-0

Lynnwood goals: Ben Vu and Kai Ahumada
Lynnwood assists: Jonathan Andrade and Alexis Villasenor

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 3-3, 3-4; Everett 2-4, 2-4
Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, April 4; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Meadowdale tied Arlington 1-1
No details reported

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-2-3, 1-3-3; Arlington 3-1-2, 4-1-2
Meadowdale next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, April 4; 7:30 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-1
No details reported

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 1-4-1, 2-4-1; Mountlake Terrace 2-3-1, 2-4-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Lynnwood; Tuesday, April 4; 7:30 p.m.

Softball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville-Pilchuck 22-6 (5 innings)

Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:
Catie Ingalls: 2 H, 4 RBI
Maggie Duffy: 2 H, 2 RBI

Marysville-Pilchuck hitting highlights:
Sonya Cappello: HR, 2 RBI
Erin Fischer: 2 for 2, 2 RBI

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-2, 4-2; Marysville Pilchuck 0-2, 3-3
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Monday, April 3; 4 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Lake Washington 11-10

Meadowdale hitting highlights:
Analise Griffiths: 2 for 5, 2B, 3B, 2 R, 3 RBI
Mia Cantu: 3 for 3, 2BB, 2 2B, 1 R, 3 RBI, 2 SB
Destiny Emery 1 for 3, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI
Madison Mitchell 1 for 4, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI
Jaeden Sajec: 1 for 3, 2BB, R, SB
Olivia Feistel: 2 for 4,
Mackenzie Kim: 2BB, 2 R
Peyton Fry: 1 for 3, BB, 2B, R
Hailey Bernards: BB
Harper O’Leary: BB

Meadowdale pitching highlights:
O Feistel: 7 IP, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

Records: Meadowdale 5-2; Lake Washington 1-5
Meadowdale next game: vs Snohomish; Monday, April 3; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Mountlake Terrace vs Everett: Tied 2-2 in 8th inning when suspended
No announcement on when the game will resume
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Cascade; Monday, April 3; 4 p.m. at Phil Johnson Fields

Bainbridge vs Lynnwood game canceled
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Monday ,April 3; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits

