High school sports roundup for March 31-April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1
Baseball
Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 12-11
The Mavericks overcame a seven-run first inning deficit as well as a hailstorm that briefly delayed the game in the second inning to defeat the Hawks in a Wesco South matchup. The two teams are scheduled to conclude their two-game series at Mountlake Terrace on Monday at 4 p.m.
Scoring by inning R H E
Mountlake Terrace 7 0 0 3 0 1 0 0 11 6 3
Meadowdale 4 4 0 0 3 0 0 1 12 12 1
Meadowdale hitting highlights:
Isaiah Keppo-Sebate: 1 for 4, BB, 4 RBI, SB
Andrew Wells: 3 for 4, BB, 3 R, SB
Jacob Armstrong-George: 2 for 4, BB, 3 R, 2 RBI
John O’Connell: 1 for 3, 3 R
Malikhi Emery-Henderson: 1 for 4, BB, 2 R, RBI
Meadowdale pitching highlights:
Jonas Tolar: 2.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, BB, 2 K
Nic Zardis: 2.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
Andrew Wells: 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K, winning pitcher
Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Tyler Shankle: 2 for 5, R, 3 RBI
Ethan Swenson: 1 for 3, 2 BB, R, 2 RBI
Talan Zenk: 0 for 1, 4 BB, 3 R, 2 SB
Jeremy Perrault: 1 for 4, BB, HBP, R, RBI, SB
Bede Bresee: 1 for 4, BB, R, RBI
Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Tyler Song: 4.1 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, K
Dayton Nickolson: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-1, 6-4; Mountlake Terrace 3-1, 5-3
Next game: Meadowdale at Mountlake Terrace; Monday, April 3; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 9-2
The Stormrays scored eight runs in the second inning on the way their third Wesco South win of the season. Shorewood pitcher Blake Gettman pitched a complete game, allowing five hits, two runs and striking out three. The two teams are scheduled to wrap up their two-game series on Monday afternoon at Lynnwood High School.
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 3-2, 5-4; Lynnwood 0-3, 1-8
Next game: Shorewood at Lynnwood; Monday, April 3; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Friday, March 31
Boys soccer
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Stanwood 5-1
Edmonds-Woodway goals: Andrew Montero (3), Isaac Parreno (2)
Edmonds-Woodway assists: Anand Raghu and Ben Hanson
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 6-0-0, 6-0-1; Stanwood 1-4-0, 1-5-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday, April 4; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Lynnwood defeated Everett 2-0
Lynnwood goals: Ben Vu and Kai Ahumada
Lynnwood assists: Jonathan Andrade and Alexis Villasenor
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 3-3, 3-4; Everett 2-4, 2-4
Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, April 4; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Meadowdale tied Arlington 1-1
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-2-3, 1-3-3; Arlington 3-1-2, 4-1-2
Meadowdale next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, April 4; 7:30 p.m.
Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-1
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 1-4-1, 2-4-1; Mountlake Terrace 2-3-1, 2-4-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Lynnwood; Tuesday, April 4; 7:30 p.m.
Softball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville-Pilchuck 22-6 (5 innings)
Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:
Catie Ingalls: 2 H, 4 RBI
Maggie Duffy: 2 H, 2 RBI
Marysville-Pilchuck hitting highlights:
Sonya Cappello: HR, 2 RBI
Erin Fischer: 2 for 2, 2 RBI
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-2, 4-2; Marysville Pilchuck 0-2, 3-3
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Monday, April 3; 4 p.m.
Meadowdale defeated Lake Washington 11-10
Meadowdale hitting highlights:
Analise Griffiths: 2 for 5, 2B, 3B, 2 R, 3 RBI
Mia Cantu: 3 for 3, 2BB, 2 2B, 1 R, 3 RBI, 2 SB
Destiny Emery 1 for 3, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI
Madison Mitchell 1 for 4, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI
Jaeden Sajec: 1 for 3, 2BB, R, SB
Olivia Feistel: 2 for 4,
Mackenzie Kim: 2BB, 2 R
Peyton Fry: 1 for 3, BB, 2B, R
Hailey Bernards: BB
Harper O’Leary: BB
Meadowdale pitching highlights:
O Feistel: 7 IP, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
Records: Meadowdale 5-2; Lake Washington 1-5
Meadowdale next game: vs Snohomish; Monday, April 3; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Mountlake Terrace vs Everett: Tied 2-2 in 8th inning when suspended
No announcement on when the game will resume
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Cascade; Monday, April 3; 4 p.m. at Phil Johnson Fields
Bainbridge vs Lynnwood game canceled
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Monday ,April 3; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.