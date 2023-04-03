High school sports roundup for March 31-April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1

Baseball

Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 12-11

The Mavericks overcame a seven-run first inning deficit as well as a hailstorm that briefly delayed the game in the second inning to defeat the Hawks in a Wesco South matchup. The two teams are scheduled to conclude their two-game series at Mountlake Terrace on Monday at 4 p.m.

Scoring by inning R H E

Mountlake Terrace 7 0 0 3 0 1 0 0 11 6 3

Meadowdale 4 4 0 0 3 0 0 1 12 12 1

Meadowdale hitting highlights:

Isaiah Keppo-Sebate: 1 for 4, BB, 4 RBI, SB

Andrew Wells: 3 for 4, BB, 3 R, SB

Jacob Armstrong-George: 2 for 4, BB, 3 R, 2 RBI

John O’Connell: 1 for 3, 3 R

Malikhi Emery-Henderson: 1 for 4, BB, 2 R, RBI

Meadowdale pitching highlights:

Jonas Tolar: 2.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, BB, 2 K

Nic Zardis: 2.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Andrew Wells: 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K, winning pitcher

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Tyler Shankle: 2 for 5, R, 3 RBI

Ethan Swenson: 1 for 3, 2 BB, R, 2 RBI

Talan Zenk: 0 for 1, 4 BB, 3 R, 2 SB

Jeremy Perrault: 1 for 4, BB, HBP, R, RBI, SB

Bede Bresee: 1 for 4, BB, R, RBI

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Tyler Song: 4.1 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, K

Dayton Nickolson: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-1, 6-4; Mountlake Terrace 3-1, 5-3

Next game: Meadowdale at Mountlake Terrace; Monday, April 3; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 9-2

The Stormrays scored eight runs in the second inning on the way their third Wesco South win of the season. Shorewood pitcher Blake Gettman pitched a complete game, allowing five hits, two runs and striking out three. The two teams are scheduled to wrap up their two-game series on Monday afternoon at Lynnwood High School.

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 3-2, 5-4; Lynnwood 0-3, 1-8

Next game: Shorewood at Lynnwood; Monday, April 3; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Friday, March 31

Boys soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Stanwood 5-1

Edmonds-Woodway goals: Andrew Montero (3), Isaac Parreno (2)

Edmonds-Woodway assists: Anand Raghu and Ben Hanson

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 6-0-0, 6-0-1; Stanwood 1-4-0, 1-5-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday, April 4; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood defeated Everett 2-0

Lynnwood goals: Ben Vu and Kai Ahumada

Lynnwood assists: Jonathan Andrade and Alexis Villasenor

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 3-3, 3-4; Everett 2-4, 2-4

Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, April 4; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Meadowdale tied Arlington 1-1

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-2-3, 1-3-3; Arlington 3-1-2, 4-1-2

Meadowdale next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, April 4; 7:30 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-1

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 1-4-1, 2-4-1; Mountlake Terrace 2-3-1, 2-4-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Lynnwood; Tuesday, April 4; 7:30 p.m.

Softball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville-Pilchuck 22-6 (5 innings)

Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:

Catie Ingalls: 2 H, 4 RBI

Maggie Duffy: 2 H, 2 RBI

Marysville-Pilchuck hitting highlights:

Sonya Cappello: HR, 2 RBI

Erin Fischer: 2 for 2, 2 RBI

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-2, 4-2; Marysville Pilchuck 0-2, 3-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Monday, April 3; 4 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Lake Washington 11-10

Meadowdale hitting highlights:

Analise Griffiths: 2 for 5, 2B, 3B, 2 R, 3 RBI

Mia Cantu: 3 for 3, 2BB, 2 2B, 1 R, 3 RBI, 2 SB

Destiny Emery 1 for 3, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI

Madison Mitchell 1 for 4, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI

Jaeden Sajec: 1 for 3, 2BB, R, SB

Olivia Feistel: 2 for 4,

Mackenzie Kim: 2BB, 2 R

Peyton Fry: 1 for 3, BB, 2B, R

Hailey Bernards: BB

Harper O’Leary: BB

Meadowdale pitching highlights:

O Feistel: 7 IP, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

Records: Meadowdale 5-2; Lake Washington 1-5

Meadowdale next game: vs Snohomish; Monday, April 3; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Mountlake Terrace vs Everett: Tied 2-2 in 8th inning when suspended

No announcement on when the game will resume

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Cascade; Monday, April 3; 4 p.m. at Phil Johnson Fields

Bainbridge vs Lynnwood game canceled

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Monday ,April 3; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits