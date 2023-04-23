Homage hosting Cinco de Mayo luncheon, resource fair May 5

, which provides services for older adults and people with disabilities in Snohomish County, and Homage’s Hispanic/Latino group members are hosting a Cinco de Mayo luncheon and resource fair open to the public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, May 5. Lynnwood-based Homage

Enjoy a taco and chip bar luncheon donated by Brookdale Senior Living. There is no cost to attend, but registration is required.

The event will take place at Homage’s Multicultural Center for Healthy Living, 5026 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

“Homage’s Hispanic/Latino group is slated to put on a lively, festive celebration,” said Homage CEO Keith Bell. “Our multicultural programming provides adults aged 60-plus with a nutritious hot meal and a place to participate in educational presentations, programming activities, cultural celebrations, and socialization. We hope folks come on Cinco de Mayo and feel compelled to return each week after that!”