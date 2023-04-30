Independent investigation clears Meadowdale HS girls basketball coach after racial discrimination complaint

An independent investigation of a racial discrimination complaint filed last fall has cleared the Meadowdale High School girls’ basketball coach and his staff of any wrongdoing and states that placement of a student athlete on the school’s junior varsity team instead of the varsity squad last November was based not upon race but by “objective evaluation.”

The complainant, a former Meadowdale sophomore whose name was redacted from the just-released independent report, had filed a formal complaint of racial bias with the Edmonds School District, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) and the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI).

In the complaint, the 10th-grade student claimed her assignment to the school’s junior varsity girls’ basketball squad by Mavericks’ girls’ basketball Coach Kevin Thompson was because she is Hispanic and not white.

The investigative report, completed by Alexandria Sheridan of Kelly Law in Bothell, concluded, “I find that Coach Thompson did not make a race-based decision but rather used an objective evaluation tool to rate players and that all six (assistant) coaches were in alignment on how to rate the players.”

Sheridan’s report, dated December 16, 2022, was obtained by My Edmonds News and Lynnwood Today only after a formal public records request. The Edmonds School District said the investigation’s report had been withheld from the public as the family of the student athlete “exercised their right to appeal.”

“We were not able to release anything until the appeal process was complete,” said district Communications Manager Harmony Weinberg.

The case received attention throughout the region after the complainant and her father spoke to a number of local media outlets including My Edmonds News/Lynnwood Today and the Everett Herald newspaper last fall.

The independent report states the investigation of the racial discrimination claim was conducted through a series of individual interviews in mid-December, including interviews with the complainant (multiple times, each in the presence of one of her parents), Coach Thompson, two of his assistant coaches, two student athletes in the Mavericks’ basketball program — including one of color — and Edmonds School District Athletic Director Angie McGuire.

During one of her interviews, the complainant insisted that white student athletes were elevated ahead of her without merit to the Mavericks’ varsity squad. “I have greater ability, greater experience and have shown greater productivity on the court than other players placed on the team, where the only difference is that I’m not white and they are,” the report quotes her as saying.

Later the complainant stated, “I see first hand that he (Thompson) treats students of color differently than white students.”

But Thompson and his assistant coaches, in their investigation interviews, stated that during the three days of team tryouts last November their evaluation of the sophomore gave them pause to make her a full-time varsity player, opting instead for a likely “swing” position that places her on the junior varsity squad with occasional call-ups to the varsity team.

“All the coaches felt that she is a great girl, talented in basketball, but needed more playtime experience,” said one of the Mavericks’ assistant coaches in an investigative interview. “So we had discussed down the road her becoming a swing player; at junior varsity she could play the full game and get experience — at varsity she wouldn’t have played a lot of minutes and that is not really improving.”

In his interview for the investigation, a second assistant coach reiterated the idea that the complainant would benefit from playing her sophomore year primarily on the junior varsity team.

“I think for her, coaches want to put all students in a place to succeed, develop her skills, want to see improvement,” he is quoted as saying. “More time on junior varsity would help her develop and help her improve.”

Thompson, in his interview, stated that he talked to the student athlete at the end of the second day of team tryouts concerning the likely decision to place her on the junior varsity team as a swing player.

“I really want you to play junior varsity,” Thompson is quoted as saying to the complainant. “The junior varsity coach is a great coach; you are going to learn from her, learn leadership, then swing you up (to varsity) when we play some of the weaker teams.”

Following the three days of basketball tryouts and being informed that she was indeed placed on the junior varsity roster, the student athlete filed her racial discrimination complaint.

According to the report, the formal complaint caught both Coach Thompson and district Athletic Director McGuire by surprise.

In her interview during the investigation, McGuire — herself a former high school girls basketball coach –stated that race was not a component in assigning the complainant to the Mavericks’ junior varsity team.

“I don’t believe it played a factor at all,” McGuire is quoted as saying. “It was solely based on skill level. Meadowdale is a strong program; they graduated one starter and had a lot of people back. Absolutely nothing that would make me believe that race played a factor in the decision.”

“When I informed Kevin (Thompson) of that complaint he was completely blindsided by the idea,” McGuire added.

In addition to filing formal complaints of racism, the student athlete then transferred out of Meadowdale High School following the team tryouts to attend Shorecrest High School in Shoreline. She tried out for the girls’ basketball program there and played the 2022-2023 season on that school’s junior varsity team.

The 2022-2023 season was Thompson’s ninth with the Edmonds School District, serving in various assistant coaching roles of both boys’ and girls’ basketball teams. This past winter was his first as the head coach of the Meadowdale girls program. The Mavericks’ varsity team finished the year with a win-loss mark of 19-9 and played three games in the season-ending state championship tournament at the Tacoma Dome — it was the program’s most successful season on the court since 2009.

— By Doug Petrowski



